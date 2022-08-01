Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, August 1

The MLB slate has a decent amount of games on it to start the week, with 10 games happening around baseball, starting just before 7 p.m. and wrapping up around midnight on the east coast.

There are tons of intriguing matchups across the schedule. The Red Sox will try and stop their skid, but it won’t be easy against the AL West-leading Astros. There’s also a fun rivalry game out west between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Several other games are exciting too and all 10 have some enticing player props that have a chance to hit. Here are three of them that we think have a solid chance of paying off. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, August 1

Alex Bregman, Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

The Houston Astros infielder hasn’t had his greatest season at the dish, hitting just .242 with 13 home runs. Still, he’s been solid in his career against projected Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. In 16 plate appearances against the righty, Bregman has eight hits, including four for extra bases. He’s also drawn two walks against the Red Sox hurler.

Max Scherzer, Over 7.5 strikeouts (+115)

The Mets righty has had wonderful strikeout numbers this season. In his last 45 innings tossed he’s sat down 55 batters via the K and has thrown eight or more strikeouts in four of his last five starts. He’s taking on a Washington Nationals squad that doesn't tend to strike out a lot, just over seven times per game, but they’ve had a rough go of it recently. On Sunday, the Nats struck out 10 times as a team and Scherzer's stuff should take advantage of that recent stretch of poor plate discipline.

Amed Rosario, over 1.5 hits (+130)

The Guardians infielder comes into Monday’s game with a three-game hit streak and a total of 13 knocks in his last 10 games overall. He’s seeing the ball well at the moment and has really good numbers against projected Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Rosario is hitting .700 during his career against Davies, with seven hits in 10 career matchups at the plate between the two.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.