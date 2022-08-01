 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Cardinals finalizing deal to acquire Jose Quintana

The left-hander is headed to the Cardinals. We break down the trade.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Starting pitcher Jose Quintana #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded LHP Jose Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quintana is the third big name pitcher to be moved before the MLB Trade Deadline, which is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo are also off the market. It will be interesting to see if St. Louis remains in on Juan Soto.

Update — It’s been a while but we’ve got details on the Quintana deal.

The veteran has pitched well in his first season with the Pirates. He has a 3.50 ERA and 3.24 FIP in 20 starts this season. The Cardinals need to add an arm with the rotation somewhat thin. Steven Matz hasn’t been healthy this season and Dakota Hudson is struggling with a 4.10 ERA in 19 starts. Andre Pallante has been a solid addition this season but St. Louis needed a third starter behind Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas.

The Cardinals are well behind the top of the National League in team ERA (3.85) and quality starts (36). We still don’t know what the Cards are sending back in the deal to Pittsburgh, and what it means for St. Louis’ chances of landing the Washington Nationals OF.

