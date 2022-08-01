Report: Cardinals finalizing deal to acquire Jose Quintana

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded LHP Jose Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quintana is the third big name pitcher to be moved before the MLB Trade Deadline, which is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo are also off the market. It will be interesting to see if St. Louis remains in on Juan Soto.

The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Update — It’s been a while but we’ve got details on the Quintana deal.

Nunez and Oviedo go to Pirates in Quintana-Stratton deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

The veteran has pitched well in his first season with the Pirates. He has a 3.50 ERA and 3.24 FIP in 20 starts this season. The Cardinals need to add an arm with the rotation somewhat thin. Steven Matz hasn’t been healthy this season and Dakota Hudson is struggling with a 4.10 ERA in 19 starts. Andre Pallante has been a solid addition this season but St. Louis needed a third starter behind Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas.

The Cardinals are well behind the top of the National League in team ERA (3.85) and quality starts (36). We still don’t know what the Cards are sending back in the deal to Pittsburgh, and what it means for St. Louis’ chances of landing the Washington Nationals OF.