Report: Blue Jays making play for Noah Syndergaard

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a play to acquire Los Angeles Angels SP Noah Syndergaard, per multiple reports. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are also inquiring about Syndergaard and could make a run at him, per Jon Heyman, who mentioned the Jays specifically as interested.

Syndergaard has had somewhat of a bounce back season after missing almost all of 2020 and 2021. He has a 3.85 ERA in 15 starts for the Halos. The Blue Jays already missed out on the big names like Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas and Jose Quintana. Toronto could use another starter in the bullpen with Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi both struggling.

The New York Yankees acquired Montas and the Cardinals were able to land Quintana on Monday. The list of available starting pitchers grows thin each hour it seems and teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make deals. Carlos Rodon will likely be made available by the San Francisco Giants. That could be another target these teams pivot to if things fall through with Syndergaard.