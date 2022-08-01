Pick on the Total for Monday’s Mets-Nationals game

The Washington Nationals are just 4-17 in Patrick Corbin’s starts this season and turn to him at home on Monday against the National League East leading New York Mets.

New York Mets (-255, 7.5) vs Washington Nationals

Corbin posted a 7.99 ERA and is coming off of allowing six runs in 0.2 innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 6.49 ERA with a .324 opponents batting average and over 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Mets send former Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to the mound, who in five starts since coming off the injured list has registered a 1.36 ERA and overall this season is getting 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, but in his first start in Washington DC since the Nationals trade him at the trade deadline in 2021, allowed three runs in six innings of work.

The Nationals back up Corbin with a bullpen that ranks 23rd in ERA and teams have scored at least four runs in 198 of Corbin’s 21 starts.

The Mets are sixth in the league in runs per game while both teams are averaging the fewest strikeouts per game.

The Nationals had success the first time they faced Scherzer this season and the falloff of Patrick Corbin should lead to a high scoring series opener.

The Play: Mets vs Nationals Over 7.5

