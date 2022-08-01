When is the next LIV Tour event?

The LIV Golf Invitation series will return to the links on the weekend of September 2-4 from The International Golf Course in Bolton, Massachusetts in the suburbs of Boston. The Oaks Course was designed by Tripp Davis and underwent a restoration in the spring of 2021 with 6,965 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72.

Henrik Stenson won the most recent event at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, just following his ousting as Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup captain. He beat out Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson, who both finished -9 through three rounds. Stenson joins Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel in the winner’s circle, who took home victories in Portland and London, respectively.

Expected prize for the winner of each LIV Golf event this season is $4 million with the winning team getting an additional $750,000 for each member. It’s a 54-hole tournament featuring a field of 48 players in a shotgun-style format.

Odds haven’t yet opened for the next stop on the LIV Golf Series. However, as of August 1, DraftKings Sportsbook offers the LIV Golf market exclusively to residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.