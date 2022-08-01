Opening odds for 2022 Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The event will be held from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7.
Kevin Kisner won the 2021 Wyndham Championship with a score of 15-under to claim the first-place purse of $1.152 million. He managed the victory outlasting Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan in a six-way playoff.
Kevin Kisner took it home in a playoff win at the Wyndham Championship pic.twitter.com/aL2OjqyUSK— DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 15, 2021
The purse for first place has been raised to $1.314 million this year. Kisner is a +4000 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are the betting favorites at +1200. Sungjae Im (+1400), Billy Horschel (+1400) and Webb Simspon (+2000) round out the top five.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Wyndham Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Will Zalatoris
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Shane Lowry
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Sungjae Im
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Billy Horschel
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Webb Simpson
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Harold Varner III
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Russell Henley
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Si Woo Kim
|+2800
|+550
|+250
|Denny McCarthy
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Aaron Wise
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Justin Rose
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Joohyung Kim
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Taylor Pendrith
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Brian Harman
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Kisner
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Keith Mitchell
|+4000
|+700
|+350
|Sebastian Munoz
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|J.T. Poston
|+4500
|+900
|+500
|Davis Riley
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Jason Day
|+5000
|+900
|+500
|Adam Long
|+6000
|+1100
|+550
|Kevin Streelman
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|K.H. Lee
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Scott Stallings
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Svensson
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Chris Gotterup
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Harris English
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Aaron Rai
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Doug Ghim
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Ryan Armour
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Chez Reavie
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Rickie Fowler
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Anirban Lahiri
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Vince Whaley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Michael Gligic
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Austin Smotherman
|+15000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matthias Schwab
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Peter Malnati
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|John Huh
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Brice Garnett
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Scott Piercy
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|James Hahn
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Brandon Wu
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Hayden Buckley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kelly Kraft
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Chad Ramey
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Cameron Percy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Chase Seiffert
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Ben Griffin
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Kevin Chappell
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Ben Kohles
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Vaughn Taylor
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Jim Herman
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Richy Werenski
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Scott Gutschewski
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Henrik Norlander
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Bo Hoag
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Ben Martin
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Brian Stuard
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Dylan Wu
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Garrick Higgo
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Joshua Creel
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|David Skinns
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Paul Barjon
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Chris Stroud
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Trent Phillips
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jason Dufner
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jared Wolfe
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Seth Reeves
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Andrew Landry
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Ricky Barnes
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Davis Love III
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Curtis Thompson
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Wesley Bryan
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Tommy Gibson
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Jim Knous
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Tommy Gainey
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Cole Hammer
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brett Drewitt
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brian Gay
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Brandon Hagy
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Nick Watney
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.