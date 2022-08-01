Opening odds for 2022 Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The event will be held from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7.

Kevin Kisner won the 2021 Wyndham Championship with a score of 15-under to claim the first-place purse of $1.152 million. He managed the victory outlasting Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan in a six-way playoff.

The purse for first place has been raised to $1.314 million this year. Kisner is a +4000 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are the betting favorites at +1200. Sungjae Im (+1400), Billy Horschel (+1400) and Webb Simspon (+2000) round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Wyndham Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Will Zalatoris +1200 +275 +140 Shane Lowry +1200 +275 +140 Sungjae Im +1400 +300 +150 Billy Horschel +1400 +300 +150 Webb Simpson +2000 +450 +200 Adam Scott +2500 +500 +230 Harold Varner III +2500 +500 +230 Russell Henley +2500 +550 +250 Corey Conners +2500 +500 +230 Si Woo Kim +2800 +550 +250 Denny McCarthy +3000 +600 +275 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3000 +600 +275 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +600 +275 Aaron Wise +4000 +700 +350 Justin Rose +4000 +700 +350 Joohyung Kim +4000 +800 +400 Taylor Pendrith +4000 +700 +350 Brian Harman +4000 +700 +350 Kevin Kisner +4000 +700 +350 Keith Mitchell +4000 +700 +350 Sebastian Munoz +4500 +800 +400 J.T. Poston +4500 +900 +500 Davis Riley +5000 +900 +500 Jason Day +5000 +900 +500 Adam Long +6000 +1100 +550 Kevin Streelman +6500 +1200 +550 K.H. Lee +7000 +1200 +600 Mark Hubbard +7000 +1200 +600 Scott Stallings +7000 +1200 +600 Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700 Adam Svensson +8000 +1400 +700 C.T. Pan +8000 +1400 +700 Chris Gotterup +8000 +1400 +700 Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1400 +700 Cameron Champ +8000 +1400 +700 Nick Taylor +10000 +1600 +800 Brendon Todd +10000 +1600 +800 J.J. Spaun +10000 +1600 +800 Harris English +13000 +2000 +900 Aaron Rai +13000 +2000 +900 Martin Laird +13000 +2000 +900 Doug Ghim +13000 +2000 +900 Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900 Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900 Ryan Armour +13000 +2000 +900 Taylor Moore +13000 +2000 +900 Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +900 Rickie Fowler +13000 +2000 +900 Lee Hodges +13000 +2000 +900 Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2000 +900 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900 Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900 Nick Hardy +13000 +2000 +900 Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2200 +1000 Andrew Putnam +15000 +2200 +1000 Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1000 Russell Knox +15000 +2200 +1000 Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000 Greyson Sigg +15000 +2200 +1000 Tyler Duncan +15000 +2200 +1000 Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000 Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2200 +1000 Danny Willett +15000 +2200 +1000 David Lipsky +15000 +2200 +1000 Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000 Vince Whaley +15000 +2200 +1000 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2200 +1000 Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1000 Michael Gligic +15000 +2200 +1000 Austin Smotherman +15000 +2200 +1000 Matthias Schwab +18000 +3000 +1200 Peter Malnati +18000 +3000 +1200 John Huh +18000 +3000 +1200 Chesson Hadley +18000 +3000 +1200 Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1200 Brice Garnett +18000 +3000 +1200 Scott Piercy +18000 +3000 +1200 James Hahn +18000 +3000 +1200 Brandon Wu +18000 +3000 +1200 Hayden Buckley +18000 +3000 +1200 Kelly Kraft +20000 +3500 +1400 Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1400 Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1400 Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1400 Charley Hoffman +20000 +3500 +1400 Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400 Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000 +4500 +1800 Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1800 Zach Johnson +25000 +4500 +1800 Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +1800 Cameron Percy +25000 +4500 +1800 Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800 Andrew Novak +30000 +5500 +2200 Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2200 Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2200 Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2200 Kramer Hickok +30000 +5500 +2200 Chase Seiffert +30000 +5500 +2200 Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +5500 +2200 Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +5500 +2200 Ben Griffin +30000 +5500 +2200 Harry Higgs +30000 +5500 +2200 Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2200 Austin Cook +30000 +5500 +2200 Kevin Chappell +40000 +7000 +2800 Ben Kohles +40000 +7000 +2800 Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +2800 Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2800 William McGirt +40000 +7000 +2800 Vaughn Taylor +40000 +7000 +2800 Jim Herman +40000 +7000 +2800 Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2800 Richy Werenski +40000 +7000 +2800 Scott Gutschewski +40000 +7000 +2800 Henrik Norlander +40000 +7000 +2800 Bo Hoag +40000 +7000 +2800 Scott Brown +40000 +7000 +2800 Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2800 Ben Martin +40000 +7000 +2800 Ryan Brehm +50000 +8000 +3500 Aaron Baddeley +50000 +8000 +3500 Brian Stuard +50000 +8000 +3500 Dylan Wu +50000 +8000 +3500 Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +3500 Garrick Higgo +50000 +8000 +3500 Joshua Creel +50000 +8000 +3500 David Skinns +50000 +8000 +3500 Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +3500 Chris Stroud +50000 +8000 +3500 Trent Phillips +50000 +8000 +3500 Sung Kang +50000 +8000 +3500 Jason Dufner +50000 +8000 +3500 Jared Wolfe +50000 +8000 +3500 Seth Reeves +50000 +8000 +3500 Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500 Max McGreevy +80000 +13000 +5000 Andrew Landry +80000 +13000 +5000 Ricky Barnes +80000 +13000 +5000 Dawie Van Der Walt +80000 +13000 +5000 Davis Love III +80000 +13000 +5000 Curtis Thompson +80000 +13000 +5000 Wesley Bryan +80000 +13000 +5000 Tommy Gibson +80000 +13000 +5000 Jim Knous +80000 +13000 +5000 Tommy Gainey +80000 +13000 +5000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +80000 +13000 +5000 Cole Hammer +80000 +13000 +5000 Brett Drewitt +80000 +13000 +5000 Brian Gay +80000 +13000 +5000 Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000 Bo Van Pelt +80000 +13000 +5000 Nick Watney +80000 +13000 +5000

