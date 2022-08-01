 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 Wyndham Championship

The field is set for the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The PGA TOUR heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The event will be held from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7.

Kevin Kisner won the 2021 Wyndham Championship with a score of 15-under to claim the first-place purse of $1.152 million. He managed the victory outlasting Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan in a six-way playoff.

The purse for first place has been raised to $1.314 million this year. Kisner is a +4000 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are the betting favorites at +1200. Sungjae Im (+1400), Billy Horschel (+1400) and Webb Simspon (+2000) round out the top five.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Wyndham Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Will Zalatoris +1200 +275 +140
Shane Lowry +1200 +275 +140
Sungjae Im +1400 +300 +150
Billy Horschel +1400 +300 +150
Webb Simpson +2000 +450 +200
Adam Scott +2500 +500 +230
Harold Varner III +2500 +500 +230
Russell Henley +2500 +550 +250
Corey Conners +2500 +500 +230
Si Woo Kim +2800 +550 +250
Denny McCarthy +3000 +600 +275
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3000 +600 +275
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +600 +275
Aaron Wise +4000 +700 +350
Justin Rose +4000 +700 +350
Joohyung Kim +4000 +800 +400
Taylor Pendrith +4000 +700 +350
Brian Harman +4000 +700 +350
Kevin Kisner +4000 +700 +350
Keith Mitchell +4000 +700 +350
Sebastian Munoz +4500 +800 +400
J.T. Poston +4500 +900 +500
Davis Riley +5000 +900 +500
Jason Day +5000 +900 +500
Adam Long +6000 +1100 +550
Kevin Streelman +6500 +1200 +550
K.H. Lee +7000 +1200 +600
Mark Hubbard +7000 +1200 +600
Scott Stallings +7000 +1200 +600
Alex Smalley +8000 +1400 +700
Adam Svensson +8000 +1400 +700
C.T. Pan +8000 +1400 +700
Chris Gotterup +8000 +1400 +700
Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1400 +700
Cameron Champ +8000 +1400 +700
Nick Taylor +10000 +1600 +800
Brendon Todd +10000 +1600 +800
J.J. Spaun +10000 +1600 +800
Harris English +13000 +2000 +900
Aaron Rai +13000 +2000 +900
Martin Laird +13000 +2000 +900
Doug Ghim +13000 +2000 +900
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900
Joel Dahmen +13000 +2000 +900
Ryan Armour +13000 +2000 +900
Taylor Moore +13000 +2000 +900
Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +900
Rickie Fowler +13000 +2000 +900
Lee Hodges +13000 +2000 +900
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2000 +900
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900
Callum Tarren +13000 +2000 +900
Nick Hardy +13000 +2000 +900
Anirban Lahiri +15000 +2200 +1000
Andrew Putnam +15000 +2200 +1000
Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1000
Russell Knox +15000 +2200 +1000
Adam Schenk +15000 +2200 +1000
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2200 +1000
Tyler Duncan +15000 +2200 +1000
Matt Wallace +15000 +2200 +1000
Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2200 +1000
Danny Willett +15000 +2200 +1000
David Lipsky +15000 +2200 +1000
Patrick Rodgers +15000 +2200 +1000
Vince Whaley +15000 +2200 +1000
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2200 +1000
Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1000
Michael Gligic +15000 +2200 +1000
Austin Smotherman +15000 +2200 +1000
Matthias Schwab +18000 +3000 +1200
Peter Malnati +18000 +3000 +1200
John Huh +18000 +3000 +1200
Chesson Hadley +18000 +3000 +1200
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1200
Brice Garnett +18000 +3000 +1200
Scott Piercy +18000 +3000 +1200
James Hahn +18000 +3000 +1200
Brandon Wu +18000 +3000 +1200
Hayden Buckley +18000 +3000 +1200
Kelly Kraft +20000 +3500 +1400
Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1400
Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1400
Lucas Glover +20000 +3500 +1400
Charley Hoffman +20000 +3500 +1400
Danny Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000 +4500 +1800
Joseph Bramlett +25000 +4500 +1800
Zach Johnson +25000 +4500 +1800
Chad Ramey +25000 +4500 +1800
Cameron Percy +25000 +4500 +1800
Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800
Andrew Novak +30000 +5500 +2200
Robert Streb +30000 +5500 +2200
Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2200
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2200
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5500 +2200
Chase Seiffert +30000 +5500 +2200
Seung-Yul Noh +30000 +5500 +2200
Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +5500 +2200
Ben Griffin +30000 +5500 +2200
Harry Higgs +30000 +5500 +2200
Ryan Moore +30000 +5500 +2200
Austin Cook +30000 +5500 +2200
Kevin Chappell +40000 +7000 +2800
Ben Kohles +40000 +7000 +2800
Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +2800
Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2800
William McGirt +40000 +7000 +2800
Vaughn Taylor +40000 +7000 +2800
Jim Herman +40000 +7000 +2800
Camilo Villegas +40000 +7000 +2800
Richy Werenski +40000 +7000 +2800
Scott Gutschewski +40000 +7000 +2800
Henrik Norlander +40000 +7000 +2800
Bo Hoag +40000 +7000 +2800
Scott Brown +40000 +7000 +2800
Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2800
Ben Martin +40000 +7000 +2800
Ryan Brehm +50000 +8000 +3500
Aaron Baddeley +50000 +8000 +3500
Brian Stuard +50000 +8000 +3500
Dylan Wu +50000 +8000 +3500
Martin Trainer +50000 +8000 +3500
Garrick Higgo +50000 +8000 +3500
Joshua Creel +50000 +8000 +3500
David Skinns +50000 +8000 +3500
Paul Barjon +50000 +8000 +3500
Chris Stroud +50000 +8000 +3500
Trent Phillips +50000 +8000 +3500
Sung Kang +50000 +8000 +3500
Jason Dufner +50000 +8000 +3500
Jared Wolfe +50000 +8000 +3500
Seth Reeves +50000 +8000 +3500
Kevin Tway +50000 +8000 +3500
Max McGreevy +80000 +13000 +5000
Andrew Landry +80000 +13000 +5000
Ricky Barnes +80000 +13000 +5000
Dawie Van Der Walt +80000 +13000 +5000
Davis Love III +80000 +13000 +5000
Curtis Thompson +80000 +13000 +5000
Wesley Bryan +80000 +13000 +5000
Tommy Gibson +80000 +13000 +5000
Jim Knous +80000 +13000 +5000
Tommy Gainey +80000 +13000 +5000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +80000 +13000 +5000
Cole Hammer +80000 +13000 +5000
Brett Drewitt +80000 +13000 +5000
Brian Gay +80000 +13000 +5000
Brandon Hagy +80000 +13000 +5000
Bo Van Pelt +80000 +13000 +5000
Nick Watney +80000 +13000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

