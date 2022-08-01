Updated F1 driver, team standings heading into summer break

Formula One teams are packing up from Hungary and heading into the 2022 F1 summer break. Max Verstappen still sits atop of the leaderboard, after an impressive race on Sunday starting at P10 and coming out with the victory. The second consecutive win for Verstappen and the second consecutive double podium for Mercedes before heading into the two-week break. Lewis Hamilton finished second and was followed by George Russell in third.

It is no surprise Verstappen is the clear favorite to win the 2022 Driver Championship, sitting a full 80 points ahead of the second favorite to win it all Charles Leclerc. Verstappen has 258 total points so far into the season and currently has -1200 odds to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leclerc is at +800, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +4000.

The 2022 Constructors championship is where things could get interesting when we get done with summer break. Red Bull is the current front runner with 431 total points and -1000 odds to win it all. Mercedes is currently third in the rankings with 304 points, but they seem like a completely different team than what they were at the start of the season. If they can continue to double podium, this gap should continue to close as we get to the end of the season. After these past two weekends, Mercedes at +1200 to win the championship feels like a long shot that could be worth taking, feels like we are on the brink of a Mercedes victory.