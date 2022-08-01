F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win heading into summer break

Formula 1 is heading into its annual summer break following the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, but there’s still plenty of action to look forward to on the rest of the season’s schedule. The Belgian Grand Prix is the next event up after the break, kicking off the weekend with a practice session on Friday, August 26. The race will take place Sunday, August 28 from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Germany.

Stop me if you’ve heard this sentence before — “Max Verstappen has opened as the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.” It’s true, yet again, with odds at -130 to win the Belgian Grand Prix. A win in Belgium would mark his ninth of the season, as he leads the F1 World Championship standings by an 80-point margin.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are neck and neck for second and third place, at 178 and 173 points, respectively. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who both had back-to-back podium finishes in France and Hungary, have odds at +600 and +1100.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix, F1 opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -130 Charles Leclerc +290 Lewis Hamilton +600 George Russell +1100 Carlos Sainz +1100 Sergio Perez +2500 Lando Norris +20000 Fernando Alonso +20000 Esteban Ocon +30000 Daniel Ricciardo +30000 Valtteri Bottas +50000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Pierre Gasly +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Kevin Magnussen +50000 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 Alexander Albon +90000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Mick Schumacher +90000 Guanyu Zhou +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.