F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win heading into summer break

Formula 1 is heading into its annual summer break following the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, but there’s still plenty of action to look forward to on the rest of the season’s schedule. The Belgian Grand Prix is the next event up after the break, kicking off the weekend with a practice session on Friday, August 26. The race will take place Sunday, August 28 from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Germany.
Stop me if you’ve heard this sentence before — “Max Verstappen has opened as the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.” It’s true, yet again, with odds at -130 to win the Belgian Grand Prix. A win in Belgium would mark his ninth of the season, as he leads the F1 World Championship standings by an 80-point margin.
Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are neck and neck for second and third place, at 178 and 173 points, respectively. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who both had back-to-back podium finishes in France and Hungary, have odds at +600 and +1100.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.
2022 Belgian Grand Prix, F1 opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-130
|Charles Leclerc
|+290
|Lewis Hamilton
|+600
|George Russell
|+1100
|Carlos Sainz
|+1100
|Sergio Perez
|+2500
|Lando Norris
|+20000
|Fernando Alonso
|+20000
|Esteban Ocon
|+30000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+30000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+50000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+50000
|Pierre Gasly
|+50000
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+90000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|Mick Schumacher
|+90000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+90000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.