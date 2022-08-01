 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win heading into summer break

We break down the opening odds for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

By kate.magdziuk
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula 1 is heading into its annual summer break following the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, but there’s still plenty of action to look forward to on the rest of the season’s schedule. The Belgian Grand Prix is the next event up after the break, kicking off the weekend with a practice session on Friday, August 26. The race will take place Sunday, August 28 from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Germany.

Stop me if you’ve heard this sentence before — “Max Verstappen has opened as the odds favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.” It’s true, yet again, with odds at -130 to win the Belgian Grand Prix. A win in Belgium would mark his ninth of the season, as he leads the F1 World Championship standings by an 80-point margin.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are neck and neck for second and third place, at 178 and 173 points, respectively. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who both had back-to-back podium finishes in France and Hungary, have odds at +600 and +1100.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix, F1 opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -130
Charles Leclerc +290
Lewis Hamilton +600
George Russell +1100
Carlos Sainz +1100
Sergio Perez +2500
Lando Norris +20000
Fernando Alonso +20000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Alexander Albon +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000

