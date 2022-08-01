Luke Donald replaces Henrik Stenson as 2023 Ryder Cup captain

Over the weekend Henrik Stenson shot 11-under 202 to win the LIV Golf Invitational event at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. The win earned Stenson a $4 million dollar first-place prize -- a major payday for a player did not have a top 10 finish on the PGA TOUR in the past three years. By playing in the LIV Golf event, however, Stenson was stripped of his spot as the captain of Team Europe at the 2022 Ryder Cup.

On Monday it was announced that Luke Donald will take Stenson's place and captain Team Europe. Donald had the world's number one ranking in golf for 56 weeks in 2011 and 2012. He has five wins on the PGA TOUR and seven wins on the PGA European Tour. Donald was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2011 after leading the tour on the money list.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome, Italy. Team USA won the 2021 Ryder Cup 19-9 at the Whistling Straits course. Early odds have Team USA the betting favorite at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Team Europe is betting at +185 with a 14-14 draw betting at +1200.