How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on August 1

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Toyota Center in Houston.

We're 48 hours removed from SummerSlam in Nashville and we'll bear witness to all of the fallout tonight. There will be plenty of stuff for the company to cover coming out of Saturday's spectacle, and that makes this show a must-watch.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns survived on Saturday, burying Brock Lesnar under a pile of debris to retain his championship during their Last Man Standing match. He withstood everything from the "Beast", including Lesnar literally lifting the ring with a tractor. The "Tribal Chief" now turns his attention to Clash at the Castle in September, where he'll defend his title against Drew McIntyre. We'll see if they begin the build towards that clash in Wales tonight.

Raw Women's Championship opened the show by successfully defending her belt against Becky Lynch. We got a shocking surprise after the bout as a returning Bayley confronted the champ alongside former NXT superstars Dakota Kai and Io Shirai, who is now going by Iyo Sky. We'll be sure to hear from this new faction as well as the champ tonight.

Riddle wasn't able to be medically cleared for his scheduled SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins but that didn't stop him from storming the ring in the middle of the show and calling out the "Visionary" for a fight. After a quick brawl, Rollins put him down with another Stomp and walked out of the ring. We'll see what's next for these two stars and if we'll be getting the match in the near future.