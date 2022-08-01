Report: Angels won't trade Shohei Ohtani before deadline

The Los Angeles Angels have decided to keep SP/DH Shohei Ohtani heading into the MLB Trade Deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, per Jon Heyman. The Angels had opened up to listening to deals from other teams but ultimately will keep the reigning AL MVP. It doesn't appear any team was close to acquiring Ohtani, who has one year of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2024.

The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox were among teams showing interest in dealing for Ohtani. The price to acquire a player of this caliber was likely very, very high. Heyman reports Angels owner Arte Moreno is unwilling to allow Ohtani to be traded/leave, particularly with Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon both injured. This shouldn't impact the way teams approach dealing for Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto.

The chances of Soto being dealt before the deadline on Tuesday remain high, per reports. Along with Soto, Oakland Athletics SP Frankie Montas is being sought after by teams looking for a pitcher. Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo was dealt to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. He was dealt for the M's top prospect and a few others in their top-10. The haul for Montas could look similar.