Report: Brewers trade closer Josh Hader to Padres

Milwaukee will send the relief pitcher to San Diego prior to the dealdine.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during a game against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on July 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ken Rosenthal had reported that the deal was close to being done. Hader is eligible for arbitration next season and can become a free agent in 2024. Here's a look at the details of the trade.

The Padres have been very active in reports heading into the deadline, also linked to Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto. Adding Hader gives the Padres a legit closer who should be more reliable than Taylor Rogers, who was dealt to the Brewers in the trade.

Hader leads the MLB in saves with 29 on the season for Milwaukee. He's also a four-time All-Star with a career ERA of 2.48 in 269 appearances. Hader has 34 saves for the Brewers last season and 125 saves in his career. He is a massive upgrade over the bullpen arms the Padres currently have on the roster.

As for Milwaukee, the Brewers were able to send Hader to the Pads because of Devin Williams, who should slide into the role with ease. He has 25 holds and six saves this season with a 1.59 ERA and 15 K/9. Rogers should also get a chance to save games but Williams is the better option. Brad Boxberger is also in the mix to close, per Rosenthal.

