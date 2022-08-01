Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into August 1 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the Toyota Center in Houston tonight and we'll be dealing with the fallout from SummerSlam on the show.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What is the objective of Bayley's new faction?

Following the SummerSlam opener that saw Bianca Belair retain the Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch, we got a huge surprise as Bayley made her long-awaited return. She didn't come alone as she brought with her former NXT superstars Dakota Kai and Io Shirai, who is now going by Iyo Sky. The trio proceeded to get into the ring to have a staredown with both Belair and Lynch before leaving.

There are a lot of questions pertaining to this new trio, such as, why did they come together? What are they trying to accomplish as a group? What will they be called? We'll find out those answers tonight.

Is this the end of the Street Profits?

The Street Profits once again failed in their pursuit of the unified WWE Tag Team Championship, falling to the Usos in another spirited match at SummerSlam. That begs the question if the time has come for the duo to split.

The commentary teams have casually mentioned tension between the two while hyping up the single's potential of Montez Ford. People have spent the last several months speculating over when Ford will turn on Angelo Dawkins and we'll see if we actually get it tonight.

Will we get NXT call-ups tonight?

The period after SummerSlam is usually a good time to bring up a handful of new superstars from NXT to the main roster and tonight would be a good opportunity to do just that. The aforementioned Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky finally made it up to the main roster after an extended stay in the developmental brand, a move made possible now that Triple H is in charge of creative. So could we see more?

Toxic Attraction, Legado del Fantasma, and Cameron Grimes are among some of the veteran NXT acts that have been rumored to be in line for a call-up soon and anything is possible with Triple H making the decisions now. We'll see.