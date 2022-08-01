Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

With the ink drying on his new contract, Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least five-days of training camp, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. At this point he has “minor” symptoms and will be away for the five days of isolation that the NFL has mandated.

Murray has been in the news lately due to his 5-year, $230.5 million contract extension, which including a $29 million signing bonus, $160, million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46.1 million. That makes him the second-highest paid quarterback on average.