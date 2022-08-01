 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

With the ink drying on his new contract, Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least five-days of training camp, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. At this point he has “minor” symptoms and will be away for the five days of isolation that the NFL has mandated.

Murray has been in the news lately due to his 5-year, $230.5 million contract extension, which including a $29 million signing bonus, $160, million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46.1 million. That makes him the second-highest paid quarterback on average.

