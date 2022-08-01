Report: Cowboys concerned James Washington suffered foot fracture

Update: The Cowboys are concerned that Washington may have suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington was carted off the field on practice on Monday after suffering an apparent leg injury. The wideout came up limping after going up for a catch against Trevon Diggs during 7-on-7 drills.

There is currently no indication of the possible severity of the injury or how much time he could miss.

Cowboys WR James Washington has been carted off practice field in Oxnard. https://t.co/sBM4F4HuEH pic.twitter.com/kCv19JqROV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys in the offseason after spending all four years of his NFL career with the Steelers organization. An infrequent starter, his highest production year came in 2019, where he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns. He had a career-high five touchdowns in 2020 but his touches dropped off last season even with the injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Oklahoma State product came to Dallas with the hopes of carving out a role as the third receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Fantasy managers who were eyeing Washington as a potential late-round pick up should keep an eye on any updates for this injury within the next few days.