Report: Orioles trade Trey Mancini to Astros as part of three-team deal, Jose Siri goes to Rays

Update: This is a three-team deal involving the Tampa Bay Rays, who have gotten Jose Siri from the Astros per Ken Rosenthal.

Rays acquiring Jose Siri from Astros as part of three-team deal sending Trey Mancini from Orioles to HOU, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Rays trading RHP Seth Johnson to Orioles and RHP Jayden Murray to Astros in Mancini/Siri deal, source says. Orioles also believed to be getting another player from Houston. Johnson is about to undergo Tommy John surgery. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

The Baltimore Orioles have traded 1B Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to Dany Connolly of The Athletic. There’s no word yet on the exact return for the Orioles, but the Astros have added some power to the lineup with this move.

Orioles are trading Trey Mancini to the Astros. Sources. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 1, 2022

The Orioles are getting multiple players back in the Mancini trade according to Connolly but the names are not yet known. As far as Houston is concerned, the veteran first baseman allows more flexibility in the lineup. Mancini can also play in the outfield.

The Orioles star is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs on the season. He’s had a rough summer after starting on really hot in May, so the Astros would hope he can get back to his form from earlier in the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are listed at +450 to win the World Series. We’ll see if Mancini’s addition impacts that number.