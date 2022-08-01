 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Orioles trade Trey Mancini to Astros as part of three-team deal, Jose Siri goes to Rays

The Orioles have dealt the veteran to the Astros before the deadline. We break down the impact of the trade.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 24, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Update: This is a three-team deal involving the Tampa Bay Rays, who have gotten Jose Siri from the Astros per Ken Rosenthal.

The Baltimore Orioles have traded 1B Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, according to Dany Connolly of The Athletic. There’s no word yet on the exact return for the Orioles, but the Astros have added some power to the lineup with this move.

The Orioles are getting multiple players back in the Mancini trade according to Connolly but the names are not yet known. As far as Houston is concerned, the veteran first baseman allows more flexibility in the lineup. Mancini can also play in the outfield.

The Orioles star is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs on the season. He’s had a rough summer after starting on really hot in May, so the Astros would hope he can get back to his form from earlier in the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are listed at +450 to win the World Series. We’ll see if Mancini’s addition impacts that number.

More From DraftKings Nation