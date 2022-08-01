NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway

We are heading to Brooklyn, Michigan for the next NASCAR Cup Series race, the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race takes place on Sunday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET, USA will broadcast the race. The Michigan International Speedway is 200-laps and 400-miles-long. This will be the 105th race hosted by Michigan International Speedway. Ryan Blaney took home the win in 2021 finishing just 0.077 seconds ahead of William Byron.

Chase Elliott is a narrow favorite to win this week’s race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denn Hamlin (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season.

Heree’s a look at the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Casino 400 Cup Series Race.

2022 Casino 400, opening odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +600 +170 -125 Kyle Busch +650 +180 -120 Kyle Larson +700 +200 -115 Denny Hamlin +750 +210 -110 Ross Chastain +900 +250 +110 William Byron +1200 +350 +150 Tyler Reddick +1200 +350 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +350 +150 Martin Truex Jr. +1500 +400 +200 Christopher Bell +1500 +400 +200 Joey Logano +2000 +500 +250 Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +350 Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350 Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350 Erik Jones +2500 +700 +350 Bubba Wallace +2500 +700 +350 Kurt Busch +4000 +1000 +500 Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +600 Chase Briscoe +5000 +1200 +600 Austin Dillon +5000 +1200 +600 Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2500 +1200 Michael McDowell +10000 +2500 +1200 Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200 Austin Hill +10000 +2500 +1200 Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500 Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500 Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000 Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +10000 +5000 Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +50000 +20000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +50000 +20000 Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +50000 +20000

