NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway

We are heading to Brooklyn, Michigan for the next NASCAR Cup Series race, the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race takes place on Sunday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET, USA will broadcast the race. The Michigan International Speedway is 200-laps and 400-miles-long. This will be the 105th race hosted by Michigan International Speedway. Ryan Blaney took home the win in 2021 finishing just 0.077 seconds ahead of William Byron.
Chase Elliott is a narrow favorite to win this week’s race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denn Hamlin (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season.
Heree’s a look at the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Casino 400 Cup Series Race.
2022 Casino 400, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+600
|+170
|-125
|Kyle Busch
|+650
|+180
|-120
|Kyle Larson
|+700
|+200
|-115
|Denny Hamlin
|+750
|+210
|-110
|Ross Chastain
|+900
|+250
|+110
|William Byron
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Tyler Reddick
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Joey Logano
|+2000
|+500
|+250
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Daniel Suarez
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Erik Jones
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Kurt Busch
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|+1200
|+600
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Austin Hill
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
