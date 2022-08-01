 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s FireKeeer Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are heading to Brooklyn, Michigan for the next NASCAR Cup Series race, the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race takes place on Sunday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET, USA will broadcast the race. The Michigan International Speedway is 200-laps and 400-miles-long. This will be the 105th race hosted by Michigan International Speedway. Ryan Blaney took home the win in 2021 finishing just 0.077 seconds ahead of William Byron.

Chase Elliott is a narrow favorite to win this week’s race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denn Hamlin (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season.

Heree’s a look at the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Casino 400 Cup Series Race.

2022 Casino 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +600 +170 -125
Kyle Busch +650 +180 -120
Kyle Larson +700 +200 -115
Denny Hamlin +750 +210 -110
Ross Chastain +900 +250 +110
William Byron +1200 +350 +150
Tyler Reddick +1200 +350 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +350 +150
Martin Truex Jr. +1500 +400 +200
Christopher Bell +1500 +400 +200
Joey Logano +2000 +500 +250
Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +350
Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +350
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350
Erik Jones +2500 +700 +350
Bubba Wallace +2500 +700 +350
Kurt Busch +4000 +1000 +500
Austin Cindric +5000 +1200 +600
Chase Briscoe +5000 +1200 +600
Austin Dillon +5000 +1200 +600
Aric Almirola +10000 +2500 +1200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2500 +1200
Michael McDowell +10000 +2500 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2500 +1200
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1200
Austin Hill +10000 +2500 +1200
Harrison Burton +25000 +5000 +2500
Cole Custer +25000 +5000 +2500
Ty Dillon +50000 +10000 +5000
Justin Haley +50000 +10000 +5000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +10000 +5000
Noah Gragson +50000 +10000 +5000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +25000 +10000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +50000 +20000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +50000 +20000
Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +50000 +20000

