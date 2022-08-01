 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PGA TOUR announces 2022-23 schedule

The TOUR also announces FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments in 2023.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks to the media during a practice round for The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR announced on Monday its schedule for the 2022-23 season, including three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2023. There will be 44 tournaments during the PGA TOUR regular season. The FedEx Cup champion will be crowned on August-21-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in the TOUR Championship.

Here’s a quote from PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan on the schedule release, per PGA.com

“We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head,” Monahan told the PGA TOUR website. “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”

The four Major tournaments separate of the PGA TOUR events are also included in the announcement. The Masters will be April 3-9 at Augusta, per usual. The PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 15-21. The U.S. Open will be June 12-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. The Open Championship will take place July 17-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, Wirral, England.

Below is a table with all the tournaments during the regular season, including the four Major Tournaments not on TOUR.

PGA Tour Schedule 2022-23

MONTH DATE TOURNAMENT GOLF COURSE(S) LOCATION PURSE
MONTH DATE TOURNAMENT GOLF COURSE(S) LOCATION PURSE
September 12-18 Fortinet Championship Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) Napa, California $8M
19-25 Presidents Cup Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, North Carolina
October 26-2 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Mississippi $7.9M
3-9 Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nevada $8M
10-16 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan $11M
17-23 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina Congaree Golf Club Ridgeland, South Carolina $10.5M
24-30 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda $6.5M
November 31-6 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba Riviera Maya, México $8.2M
7-13 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas $8.4M
14-20 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course) St. Simons Island, Georgia $8.1M
December 28-4 Hero World Challenge * Albany New Providence, Bahamas $3.5M
5-11 QBE Shootout * Tiburón Golf Club Naples, Florida $3.6M
BREAK
January 2-8 Sentry Tournament of Champions Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii $15M
9-15 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii $7.9M
16-22 The American Express PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club) La Quinta, California $8M
23-29 Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish) Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course) San Diego, California $8.7M
February 30-5 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) Pebble Beach, California $9M
6-12 WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Scottsdale, Arizona $8.5M
13-19 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, California $20M
20-26 The Honda Classic PGA National Resort (The Champion) Palm Beach Gardens, Florida $8.4M
March 27-5 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlando, Florida $20M
27-5 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Golf Club Rio Grande, Puerto Rico $3.8M
6-12 THE PLAYERS Championship TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida $25M
13-19 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) Palm Harbor, Florida $8.1M
20-26 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin Country Club Austin, Texas $20M
20-26 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $3.8M
April 27-2 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) San Antonio, Texas $8.9M
3-9 Masters Tournament # Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Georgia $15M
10-16 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, South Carolina $8.3M
17-23 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana Avondale, Louisiana $8.6M
24-30 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vidanta Vallarta Vallarta, México $7.7M
May 1-7 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, North Carolina $9.3M
8-14 AT&T Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch McKinney, Texas $9.5M
15-21 PGA Championship # Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, New York $15M
22-28 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas $8.7M
June 29-4 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio $20M
5-11 RBC Canadian Open Oakdale Golf & Country Club Toronto, Ontario, Canada $9M
12-18 U.S. Open # The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) Los Angeles, California $17.5M
19-25 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Connecticut $8.6M
July 26-2 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit, Michigan $8.8M
3-9 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run Silvis, Illinois $7.4M
10-16 Genesis Scottish Open ^ The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland $8M
10-16 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Nicholasville, Kentucky $3.8M
17-23 The Open Championship # Royal Liverpool Hoylake, Wirral, England $14M
17-23 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Truckee, California $3.8M
24-30 3M Open TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota $7.8M
August 31-6 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina $7.6M
FedEx Cup Playoffs
7-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee $20M
14-20 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Olympia Fields, Illinois $20M
21-27 TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Georgia

