PGA TOUR announces 2022-23 schedule

The PGA TOUR announced on Monday its schedule for the 2022-23 season, including three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2023. There will be 44 tournaments during the PGA TOUR regular season. The FedEx Cup champion will be crowned on August-21-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in the TOUR Championship.

Here’s a quote from PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan on the schedule release, per PGA.com

“We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head,” Monahan told the PGA TOUR website. “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”

The four Major tournaments separate of the PGA TOUR events are also included in the announcement. The Masters will be April 3-9 at Augusta, per usual. The PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 15-21. The U.S. Open will be June 12-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. The Open Championship will take place July 17-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, Wirral, England.

Below is a table with all the tournaments during the regular season, including the four Major Tournaments not on TOUR.