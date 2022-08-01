PGA TOUR announces 2022-23 schedule

The PGA TOUR announced on Monday its schedule for the 2022-23 season, including three FedEx Cup Playoff events in 2023. There will be 44 tournaments during the PGA TOUR regular season. The FedEx Cup champion will be crowned on August-21-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in the TOUR Championship.
Here’s a quote from PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan on the schedule release, per PGA.com
“We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head,” Monahan told the PGA TOUR website. “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”
The four Major tournaments separate of the PGA TOUR events are also included in the announcement. The Masters will be April 3-9 at Augusta, per usual. The PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 15-21. The U.S. Open will be June 12-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. The Open Championship will take place July 17-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, Wirral, England.
Below is a table with all the tournaments during the regular season, including the four Major Tournaments not on TOUR.
PGA Tour Schedule 2022-23
|MONTH
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|GOLF COURSE(S)
|LOCATION
|PURSE
|September
|12-18
|Fortinet Championship
|Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
|Napa, California
|$8M
|19-25
|Presidents Cup
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|October
|26-2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|The Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Mississippi
|$7.9M
|3-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|$8M
|10-16
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Chiba, Japan
|$11M
|17-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|Congaree Golf Club
|Ridgeland, South Carolina
|$10.5M
|24-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course
|Southampton, Bermuda
|$6.5M
|November
|31-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
|Riviera Maya, México
|$8.2M
|7-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|$8.4M
|14-20
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course)
|St. Simons Island, Georgia
|$8.1M
|December
|28-4
|Hero World Challenge *
|Albany
|New Providence, Bahamas
|$3.5M
|5-11
|QBE Shootout *
|Tiburón Golf Club
|Naples, Florida
|$3.6M
|BREAK
|January
|2-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|$15M
|9-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|$7.9M
|16-22
|The American Express
|PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club)
|La Quinta, California
|$8M
|23-29
|Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish)
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course)
|San Diego, California
|$8.7M
|February
|30-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course)
|Pebble Beach, California
|$9M
|6-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|$8.5M
|13-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|The Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, California
|$20M
|20-26
|The Honda Classic
|PGA National Resort (The Champion)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|$8.4M
|March
|27-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
|Orlando, Florida
|$20M
|27-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|Grand Reserve Golf Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|$3.8M
|6-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|$25M
|13-19
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
|Palm Harbor, Florida
|$8.1M
|20-26
|World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|$20M
|20-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|$3.8M
|April
|27-2
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
|San Antonio, Texas
|$8.9M
|3-9
|Masters Tournament #
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|$15M
|10-16
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|$8.3M
|17-23
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana
|Avondale, Louisiana
|$8.6M
|24-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|Vidanta Vallarta
|Vallarta, México
|$7.7M
|May
|1-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|$9.3M
|8-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|$9.5M
|15-21
|PGA Championship #
|Oak Hill Country Club
|Rochester, New York
|$15M
|22-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|$8.7M
|June
|29-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Muirfield Village Golf Club
|Dublin, Ohio
|$20M
|5-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|Oakdale Golf & Country Club
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|$9M
|12-18
|U.S. Open #
|The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course)
|Los Angeles, California
|$17.5M
|19-25
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Connecticut
|$8.6M
|July
|26-2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club
|Detroit, Michigan
|$8.8M
|3-9
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Illinois
|$7.4M
|10-16
|Genesis Scottish Open ^
|The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|$8M
|10-16
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
|Nicholasville, Kentucky
|$3.8M
|17-23
|The Open Championship #
|Royal Liverpool
|Hoylake, Wirral, England
|$14M
|17-23
|Barracuda Championship
|Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
|Truckee, California
|$3.8M
|24-30
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota
|$7.8M
|August
|31-6
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|$7.6M
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|7-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tennessee
|$20M
|14-20
|BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|$20M
|21-27
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Georgia