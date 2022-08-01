 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Astros acquiring Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez

The Red Sox have dealt Vazquez to the Astros.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox
Christian Vázquez of the Boston Red Sox runs after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 30, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, according to Jeff Passan. The Astros already made a move to acquire Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini in a three-team deal and now add Vazquz to the mix as they get set to pursue a World Series title.

As noted by Passan, the Astros play the Red Sox Monday night so Vazquez will be with his new teammates. The catcher is hitting .282 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs this season. He’s hit half of his home runs in the last month, suggesting he could be getting into a bit of a groove. Vazquez had just six home runs a season ago, but he did hit 23 back in 2019 with the Red Sox.

With Jason Castro currently on the injured list, the Astros likely get Vazquez as a quality depth piece behind starter Martin Maldonado. As for the Red Sox, we’ll see if this is the first of a series of moves at the deadline.

