Report: Astros acquiring Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez

The Boston Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, according to Jeff Passan. The Astros already made a move to acquire Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini in a three-team deal and now add Vazquz to the mix as they get set to pursue a World Series title.

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN.



The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

As noted by Passan, the Astros play the Red Sox Monday night so Vazquez will be with his new teammates. The catcher is hitting .282 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs this season. He’s hit half of his home runs in the last month, suggesting he could be getting into a bit of a groove. Vazquez had just six home runs a season ago, but he did hit 23 back in 2019 with the Red Sox.

With Jason Castro currently on the injured list, the Astros likely get Vazquez as a quality depth piece behind starter Martin Maldonado. As for the Red Sox, we’ll see if this is the first of a series of moves at the deadline.