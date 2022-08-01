Report: Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have traded Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox according to Ken Rosenthal. According to Rosenthal, the team Pham was going to was originally a mystery. This is an interesting move for the Red Sox, who just dealt Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in a move that seemed like they were going to be sellers at the deadline.

Pham is hitting .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs this season. He is likely most familiar with fans after he got into an altercation with Joc Pederson involving a high-stakes fantasy football team which features several players. Pham slapped Pederson, who was reportedly misusing the IR spots in the league. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was named as the commissioner of this league.

Pham does have some playoff experience, hitting .352 in 15 appearances. He’s never made it past the divisional round but he’s a nice addition to the lineup. We’ll see if he can provide some pop as the postseason race heats up.