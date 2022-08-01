 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Astros send Jake Odorizzi to Braves for Will Smith

The Astros and Braves swapped pitchers late Monday night ahead of the deadline.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Will Smith #51 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates the teams 3-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have traded SP Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for LHP Will Smith, per Mark Berman.

