Tiger Woods turned down over $700 million to join LIV Golf according to Greg Norman

The LIV Golf Tour backed up the money truck to Tiger Woods, but the 15-time major winner still refused to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour despite an offer of at least $700 million, as confirmed by LIV CEO Greg Norman this evening.

Norman appeared on Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday to confirm the story. Carlson was one of the guests, alongside Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, at the LIV event from Donald Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey last weekend.

“Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you’re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood,” Norman said.

Woods summarily rejected the money at the time, saying previously “I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn’t get world ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events.”

In regards to Norman, “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game,” he added.

While plenty of other players are taking in nine-figure offers from the controversial league such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, it’s certainly a bit easier for Woods to say no to the buy-a-sports-franchise money. Forbes Magazine already estimates Woods to be a billionaire, and his deal with Nike alone is estimated to be worth mid-eight figures annually.

That’s before outside ventures such as golf course design and mini golf courses, as well as sponsors such as Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, and Rolex. Over the long-term, jumping to the controversial league might have actually hurt Woods financially despite the outrageous amount of cash on offer. At 46 years old, there’s still much of his lifetime remaining to leverage the incomparable brand he’s created.

But it still can’t be easy to pass on $700 million or more, no matter how wealthy you might be already.