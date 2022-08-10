Tua Tagovailoa: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Tua Tagovailoa’s time in the NFL has been odd to say the least. His relationship with former head coach Brian Flores seemed pretty bad and there wasn't much trust. Tagovailoa has definitely had struggles since being drafted, but many fans think we could see an improved Tea heading into the 2022 season.

This will be the make-or-break year for Tua as he now has a new head coach and one of the best players in the NFL with him in Tyreek Hill. This will be a brand new offense and Tua has the tools to be a good quarterback in the NFL. Hopefully, new head coach Mike McDaniel can get put him in the right situation.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Passing: 263 completions on 388 attempts (67.8% completion) for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Rushing: Tagovailoa had decent stats running the ball as he had 42 attempts for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Fantasy: Finished as the overall QB25 with 190.92 fantasy points which was disappointing.

Dolphins offseason moves

Acquiring Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest move in the NFL offseason. Hill gives the Dolphins another great receiver. Teams will now have to focus on stopping Waddle and Hill which is going to be a nightmare. They also signed Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, which should give Tagovailoa some more protection.

2022 best-case scenario

Tua flourishes in the new system and is used to the best of his ability. Improving the offensive line was crucial for the Dolphins and I think we’ll see why this season. The best case scenario would be him finishing somewhere around QB8 as he has some running ability as well, unlike some of the top quarterbacks.

2022 worst-case scenario

The new McDaniels system might not click for Tua. If he has major struggles this season, it could be the last year we see him as the starting quarterback in Miami. There are no more excuses we can give him since they have a great offense on paper now. At worst, I think we see him around QB18.

2022 prediction

I expect him to have a good season and quiet his haters. Look for him to finish around QB10 to QB11. I think Tyreek Hill automatically makes his quarterbacks much better and we will see that this season. Protecting Tua in the pocket must be the No. 1 goal for the Dolphins as they have struggled with that in the past.