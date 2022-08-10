Best wide receiver strength of schedules for 2022 fantasy football

It is fantasy football draft season once again. As you pore through more information than you probably care to in your draft research, there are many things to look out for to gain an advantage. One of these things is trying to project out players with good matchups throughout the season. Here are our picks for the wide receivers with the best fantasy football schedules in 2022.

Best wide receiver schedules

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy is in line for a solid fantasy season. He and the rest of the Broncos' wide receivers should have the easiest strength of schedule for wideouts. The defenses in the AFC West were porous a year ago, and the Broncos have a favorable out-of-division schedule. He starts with back-to-back games against the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Throw in games against the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, and Jeudy’s season-long matchups are optimal for a wide receiver.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans continued his streak of tallying 1,000 receiving yards in 2021, making it eight straight seasons. He is already a fantasy asset with the best quarterback to ever do it, and now you can throw in that he has an advantageous fantasy football schedule. Playing in a division with the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons certainly helps. The Baltimore Ravens and Seahawks gave up the most passing yards per game a season ago, which certainly help his outlook. Cap it off with a game against the Arizona Cardinals, who gave up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers a year ago, and you can see why his outlook is so promising.

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers will have a new starting quarterback under center in the form of either Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett. Regardless of who is starting, they will rely on wide receiver Diotnae Johnson to help win games for the Steelers. Two games against the Ravens and games against the Panthers, Jets and Falcons all are plus matchups for Johnson. Even though he and the Steelers have to play two games against the Cincinnati Bengals, they gave up the seventh-most passing yards per game last season, which will continue to help Johnson have a great strength of schedule for a wide receiver.

Brown finds himself on a new team as he was traded during the 2022 NFL Draft. He was shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed to an extension. The good news for him is that this means he gets to play the teams in the NFC East two times a year. The Washington Commanders gave up the fourth most passing yards per game a season ago. The Dallas Cowboys gave up the 10th most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Eagles also play the Minnesota Vikings and Jaguars, adding games where Brown should do well. Brown will still need to build an early rapport with new quarterback Jalen Hurts, but at least has the right matchups for a productive fantasy season.