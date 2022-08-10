Best tight end strength of schedules for 2022 fantasy football

While you are analyzing potential players to draft in your fantasy football leagues this year, one thing to consider should be their season-long matchups. While fantasy football is played weekly, it doesn’t hurt to get a sense of the positional outlook of a player. A great player with a horrible strength of schedule could lower their value while a lesser used player with a great schedule could increase theirs. With that in mind, here are the four best tight end schedules ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Best tight end schedules

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Kmet will be looking to help quarterback Justin Fields take that next step this season. He could also use a step forward as he enters his third year in the league and comes off a season with 612 receiving yards. The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers being in the division should help as they both ranked top-11 for giving up the most fantasy points to tight ends a year ago. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets were in the top five for giving up fantasy points to tight ends, and Kmet drew them in Week 15 and 12, respectively.

Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans

Hooper finds himself on a new team but in a better situation. He joined the Titans this offseason and becomes arguably the second or third receiving option in the offense. Hooper and the Titans matchup twice with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, who gave up the sixth and ninth most fantasy points to tight ends a year ago. Throw in games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, and Hooper has a great strength of schedule for a tight end.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

The last two tight ends come from the same division but different teams. The first is Njoku, who will expect some combination of Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett to throw him the ball this season. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals ranked in the top seven for most fantasy points allowed to tight ends last season. Njoku will also have good matchups against the Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Commanders this season.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth benefits from the same porous AFC North defenses as the Ravens and Bengals but then gets the benefit of adding the Cleveland Browns. 10 of Freiermuth’s 17 games in the upcoming season will be against defenses that ranked in the top-15 for the most fantasy points given up to opposing tight ends last year. Freiermuth will have a new starting quarterback between either Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett. They should lean on him this year and ‘Muth has the schedule to be an effective player yet again.