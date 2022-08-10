Worst tight end strength of schedules for 2022 fantasy football

There are several different strategies that you can take with you into a fantasy football draft. One such strategy could be analyzing a particular player's matchups in the upcoming season. A tough strength of schedule for a great player can be limiting, while a great strength of schedule for a mediocre player could give them a boost. With that in mind, here are four tight ends with the worst strength of schedules for the 2022 fantasy football season.

Worst tight end schedules

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

The Packers are depleted for pass catchers. This should result in Tonyan seeing an increase in targets with the Packers, but he will have a tough schedule to get back to fantasy success. Green Bay will play their divisional opponent Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, twice apiece, which will see Tonyan facing two teams in the top-10 in limiting tight ends in fantasy a season ago. The Packers also face the Buffalo Bills (third fewest) and the Tennessee Titans (fifth fewest).

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert is hoping to continue growing with Jalen Hurts as his quarterback. While the Eagles' tight end will have decent matchups in his division, their out-of-division schedule is tough. They face the Arizona Cardinals, Titans, Bears and New Orleans Saints, who all ranked top-eight last year in fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

This isn’t a conversation on Alie-Cox’s overall outlook, but his schedule with the Colts certainly doesn’t help. He will play the Titans twice as well as the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Each of those teams ranked in the top-five for the fewest fantasy points given up to tight ends last season. Indy also plays the Pittsburgh Steelers and Vikings, who finished in the top-10 for limiting tight ends in fantasy a year ago.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Fant will hope to break out as he joins his new team. The trade this offseason saw him leave the AFC West for the NFC West, which changes his outlook for the season. Now, Fant will take on the Cardinals twice this season, who allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season. The San Francisco 49ers are also on the schedule twice and allowed the seventh-fewest. Fant will face 10 defenses this season that finished in the top-13 for fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends a year ago.