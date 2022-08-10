NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 1

The NFL will feature its first full slate of preseason games with all 32 teams ready to take the field from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Week 1 of the preseason will get started on Thursday night when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants at 7:00 p.m. ET, and conclude on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings.

Below is a look at the entire slate of NFL preseason action along with betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 preseason odds

Giants vs. Patriots

Spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants -125, Patriots +105

Total: 34

Titans vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -190, Titans +160

Total: 31

Falcons vs. Lions

Spread: Falcons -1

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Lions +100

Total: 35

Browns vs. Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Browns +115

Total: 33

Jets vs. Eagles

Spread: Jets -1

Moneyline: Jets -125, Eagles +105

Total: 35.5

Cardinals vs. Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Cardinals +110

Total: 32

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Packers +100

Total: 33

Chiefs vs. Bears

Spread: Bears -3.5

Moneyline: Bears -170, Chiefs +145

Total: 35

Panthers vs. Commanders

Spread: Commanders -3

Moneyline: Commanders -155, Panthers +135

Total: 37

Colts vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -1.5

Moneyline: Bills -125, Colts +105

Total: 34

Spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers -165, Seahawks +140

Total: 35.5

Spread: Dolphins -1

Moneyline: Dolphins -115, Buccaneers -105

Total: 31.5

Saints vs. Texans

Spread: Saints -1.5

Moneyline: Saints -125, Texans +105

Total: 33

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Cowboys +125

Total: 31.5

Rams vs. Chargers

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Rams +140

Total: 30

Vikings vs. Raiders

Spread: Raiders -3.5

Moneyline: Raiders -170, Vikings +145

Total: 34

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.