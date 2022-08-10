NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 1

The NFL will feature its first full slate of preseason games with all 32 teams ready to take the field from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Week 1 of the preseason will get started on Thursday night when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants at 7:00 p.m. ET, and conclude on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings.
Below is a look at the entire slate of NFL preseason action along with betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 1 preseason odds
Giants vs. Patriots
Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants -125, Patriots +105
Total: 34
Titans vs. Ravens
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Titans +160
Total: 31
Falcons vs. Lions
Spread: Falcons -1
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Lions +100
Total: 35
Browns vs. Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Browns +115
Total: 33
Jets vs. Eagles
Spread: Jets -1
Moneyline: Jets -125, Eagles +105
Total: 35.5
Cardinals vs. Bengals
Spread: Bengals -2
Moneyline: Bengals -130, Cardinals +110
Total: 32
Packers vs. 49ers
Spread: 49ers -1.5
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Packers +100
Total: 33
Chiefs vs. Bears
Spread: Bears -3.5
Moneyline: Bears -170, Chiefs +145
Total: 35
Panthers vs. Commanders
Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders -155, Panthers +135
Total: 37
Colts vs. Bills
Spread: Bills -1.5
Moneyline: Bills -125, Colts +105
Total: 34
Seahawks vs. Steelers
Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers -165, Seahawks +140
Total: 35.5
Dolphins vs. Buccaneers
Spread: Dolphins -1
Moneyline: Dolphins -115, Buccaneers -105
Total: 31.5
Saints vs. Texans
Spread: Saints -1.5
Moneyline: Saints -125, Texans +105
Total: 33
Cowboys vs. Broncos
Spread: Broncos -3
Moneyline: Broncos -145, Cowboys +125
Total: 31.5
Rams vs. Chargers
Spread: Chargers -3.5
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Rams +140
Total: 30
Vikings vs. Raiders
Spread: Raiders -3.5
Moneyline: Raiders -170, Vikings +145
Total: 34
