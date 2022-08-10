 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 1

We break down the full list of odds for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

By Erik Buchinger
The NFL will feature its first full slate of preseason games with all 32 teams ready to take the field from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14. Week 1 of the preseason will get started on Thursday night when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants at 7:00 p.m. ET, and conclude on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings.

Below is a look at the entire slate of NFL preseason action along with betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 preseason odds

Giants vs. Patriots

Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants -125, Patriots +105
Total: 34

Titans vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -190, Titans +160
Total: 31

Falcons vs. Lions

Spread: Falcons -1
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Lions +100
Total: 35

Browns vs. Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Browns +115
Total: 33

Jets vs. Eagles

Spread: Jets -1
Moneyline: Jets -125, Eagles +105
Total: 35.5

Cardinals vs. Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2
Moneyline: Bengals -130, Cardinals +110
Total: 32

Packers vs. 49ers

Spread: 49ers -1.5
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Packers +100
Total: 33

Chiefs vs. Bears

Spread: Bears -3.5
Moneyline: Bears -170, Chiefs +145
Total: 35

Panthers vs. Commanders

Spread: Commanders -3
Moneyline: Commanders -155, Panthers +135
Total: 37

Colts vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -1.5
Moneyline: Bills -125, Colts +105
Total: 34

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers -165, Seahawks +140
Total: 35.5

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Dolphins -1
Moneyline: Dolphins -115, Buccaneers -105
Total: 31.5

Saints vs. Texans

Spread: Saints -1.5
Moneyline: Saints -125, Texans +105
Total: 33

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Spread: Broncos -3
Moneyline: Broncos -145, Cowboys +125
Total: 31.5

Rams vs. Chargers

Spread: Chargers -3.5
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Rams +140
Total: 30

Vikings vs. Raiders

Spread: Raiders -3.5
Moneyline: Raiders -170, Vikings +145
Total: 34

