David Montgomery: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

The Chicago Bears experienced a mediocre a 6-11 campaign last season that was defined by inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball. One of the lone bright spots was running back David Montgomery, who could’ve came close to notching a second straight 1,000-yard season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

With a new coaching staff in place and the passing game still a huge question mark, there’s potential for the fourth-year back to have a career year.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Rushing: Montgomery took 225 carries for 849 yards (3.8 ypc) and seven touchdowns, all of those scores coming within the red zone. He only had one fumble for the season.

Receiving: He caught 42 of 51 targets for 301 yards.

Fantasy: Montgomery finished the season as the 19th ranked fantasy running back in PPR scoring formats. He compiled 196 points total for the year to the tune of 14 fantasy points per game.

Bears offseason moves

The biggest move for Chicago this season was dumping the much maligned Matt Nagy as head coach and hiring Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the job. Heading up the offensive coordinator position is Luke Getsy, who comes to the Bears after serving as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Even with arguably one of the worst receiver rooms in the league, a more structured offensive identity will be of great benefit to everyone including Montgomery.

2022 best case scenario

If Montgomery is able to stay healthy all season, he’ll be a centerpiece of this offense. The team made questionable decisions in addressing their wide receiver depth this offseason and quarterback Justin Fields may be put into positions where he’ll need to lean on Montgomery more often than not. If that’s the case, Montgomery will easily go over 1,000 yards on top of being an effective weapon in the passing game.

2022 worst case scenario

Running backs have short windows of productivity and while the 25-year-old Montgomery should theoretically be arriving at his prime, the specter of injury always looms. Another knee injury or any other ailment could derail his potential. There’s also the possibility of the Bears offense being a complete mess like it was last year.

2022 prediction

I’m inclined to believe that the best case scenario will prevail here and Montgomery hovers around being top 10-15 fantasy back this year. He’s most likely going to serve as the safety valve for Fields and the offense and that will serve fantasy managers well.