Chase Edmonds: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Chase Edmonds is coming off his best rushing season of his career alongside James Conner in Arizona, despite missing four games with an ankle injury. His best fantasy performance of last season was in Week 16 — without Conner in the lineup — when he rushed for one touchdown and caught eight of his nine targets for 71 yards, racking up 26.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

After signing a two-year, $12.6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, Edmonds will look for a fresh start as a potential RB1 in a deep backfield comprised of Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, and Myles Gaskin.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Rushing: Edmonds ran the ball 116 times for a career-high 592 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He found the end zone twice and only notched one fumble.

Receiving: It wasn’t his best year in the air, but he caught 43 of 53 targets for 311 total yards, averaging 7.2 yards per reception.

Fantasy: Edmonds finished as the overall RB34, logging a total of 143.3 PPR fantasy points, averaging 11.9 points per game.

Dolphins offseason moves

The Dolphins added WR Tyreek Hill after the speedster spent his entire career thus far with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll lock down a starting wideout spot alongside Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr., but Edmonds should still likely see plenty of targets from a pass-heavy Dolphins offense. Miami also brought in QB Teddy Bridgewater as a likely backup to Tua Tagovailoa, while signing veteran RBs Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert to add some backfield depth and split snaps with Edmonds.

2022 best case scenario

The best case scenario for Edmonds would see him emerge as the clear RB1 ahead of the rest of the options on the field, with his pass-catching being the thing that sets him apart. He’d be able to show that his stats from last year weren’t just a one-off performance, and he’ll really be able to shine if he ends up stealing most of the backfield spotlight. A top-15 RB finish would be massive for a guy like Edmonds who didn’t even crack the top 30 last season.

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case would see Edmonds fall down the depth chart if he doesn’t perform well, losing out on the starting spot to Mostert or Michel if the Dolphins don’t keep up a rotational committee all season long. If he falls down to an RB3 on the roster, he won’t turn out much production in terms of fantasy.

2022 prediction

I think Edmonds will end up being very involved in the Dolphins offense, even if he does end up equally sharing snaps with Mostert and Michel. His pass-catching really sets him apart and he’s bound to get a sizable boost in fantasy points because of it, especially in PPR leagues. It’ll keep him relevant in most fantasy leagues and should help hold his ADP value heading into fantasy drafts this season.