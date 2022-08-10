Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edward-Helaire has been a productive piece of the offense for his first two years in the league. However, injuries have capped the ceiling for the former LSU tailback.

Ankle and him injuries sidelined him for four regular season games in 2020 and a knee injury put him on the shelf for seven last season. With a new season dawning, there’s hope that he can stay on the field long enough to truly etch himself as RB1 in KC.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Rushing: Edwards-Helaire took 119 carries for 517 yards (4.3 ypc) and four touchdowns in just 10 games. He fumbled the ball twice during the year.

Receiving: He caught 19 of 23 targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy: CEH finished the season as the 46th ranked fantasy running back under PPR formats. He compiled 116.5 points to the tune of 11.7 fantasy points per game.

Chiefs offseason moves

Kansas City had a busy offseason when it came to shuffling around some chairs on the offensive side of the ball. The most noteworthy move was sending wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami in exchange for a package of draft picks. In turn, the organization signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the gaps.

As far as the running back room goes, the Chiefs signed former Bucs tailback Ronald Jones II to provide depth alongside CEH.

2022 best case scenario

Any case where CEH is healthy and plays close to a full slate of games is the best case scenario. His abilities a runner, pass catcher, and pass blocker is extremely valuable to this offense and he could be a potential RB2 in fantasy leagues should he stay on the field.

2022 worst case scenario

Any case where CEH gets hurt again is the worst case scenario for both the Chiefs and fantasy managers. He’s already been on the PUP list during training camp, although it was for only one day. The organization went out and got Jones as insurance and if Edwards-Helaire is unable to go the full distance, then Andy Reid might just decide to go running back by committee.

2022 prediction

If healthy, CEH will be fine but I’d need to see him in action first before placing him in my starting lineup. Prospective fantasy managers should consider him for a roster spot and wait a few weeks to see how he produces.