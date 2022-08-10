Travis Etienne Jr.: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was selected with the 25th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, reuniting him with Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence in Duval County. Posed to share touches with fellow young running back James Robinson, he suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie campaign.

With his foot healed, Etienne is back on the field for the Jags in training camp and is looking to make an impact for the franchise.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Missed the entire 2021 season with a Lisfranc injury.

Jaguars offseason moves

Beginning with the ouster of Urban Meyer before the end of last season, the Jags were active this offseason and it began with the hiring of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. The team was aggressive in free agency with an eye for getting Lawrence more help and they ended up signing the likes of WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and OG Brandon Scherff, among others.

A well rounded offense could have a positive impact on the production of a young tailback like Etienne.

2022 best case scenario

The Jaguars have been glowing about Etienne since he returned to the field this summer and he has the opportunity to show out in his first year of NFL action. With James Robinson still working his way back from an Achilles injury, the former Clemson standout could have all of the touches for himself when the season starts. If he impresses there, he could be RB1 in Jacksonville moving forward.

2022 worst case scenario

There’s a learning curve for everyone and there’s a possibility that it will take Etienne some time to get up to speed when going up against NFL defenses. If Robinson does return in a timely fashion, Etienne could be getting backup carries and that could put a slight damper on hopes of a breakout season.

2022 prediction

I believe Etienne’s season will have elements of the best and worst case scenarios. He’ll get some opportunities to shine and will be comfortable with his college quarterback Lawrence looking out for him. But you can’t just ignore the presence of Robinson, even if he’s coming off an Achilles injury. Both backs will end up splitting carries by the end of the season, which will not satisfy fantasy managers of both.