Breece Hall: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

The New York Jets enter the 2022 season with plenty of young, offensive playmakers ready to make an impact as the team looks to take a step forward. One of those playmakers is rookie running back Breece Hall, who was the first tailback taken off the board. during the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

The Iowa State product will have to fight for carries in his first campaign with the Jets. While there could be a learning curve for the rookie, there is upside for him to be a late-round sleeper in fantasy drafts.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

As a junior at Iowa State last year, Hall took 253 carries for 1,472 yards (5.8 ypc) and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 302 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Jets offseason moves

As alluded to earlier, the Jets continued to add pieces to their offense, namely using a first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson. They kept depth in their running back room by bringing back veteran Tevin Coleman for another year.

2022 best case scenario

Hall will have to compete with second-year running back Michael Carter for the starting position but he should have the inside track for the starting job. That opens the door to the possibility of him bursting out of the gate as a vital piece of the Jets’ offense and becoming a boon for any fantasy manager who took him in later rounds.

2022 worst case scenario

Hall starts the season in a timeshare and can’t really separate to start the year. If Carter takes a step forward from his rookie campaign a year ago, then Hall will really have to fight for consistent carries.

2022 prediction

I predict that both Hall and Carter will end up splitting duties throughout the year, which could diminish the fantasy value of both to some extent. I’d err on the side of caution avoid either on a team that isn’t projected to put up a lot of points.