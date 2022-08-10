Melvin Gordon: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Having to share carries with rookie running back Javonte Williams last season, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon still had a really productive season. The veteran from Wisconsin came up just short of his second career 1,000-yard season and stayed healthy for nearly the entire campaign.

Entering this season, he will once again share the limelight with Williams in the backfield. Can he remain a solid fantasy option even with the young upstart giving him competition?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Rushing: Gordon took 203 carries for 918 yards (4.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns. He had three fumbles for the season.

Receiving: He caught 28 of 38 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy: Gordon finished the season as the 21st ranked fantasy running back in PPR formats. He compiled 195.2 points to the tune of 12.2 fantasy points per game.

Broncos offseason moves

One of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason came in March when the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. The team made a huge upgrade at QB and the presence of a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson will dramatically impact the offense in a way that could benefit backs like Gordon.

2022 best case scenario

Gordon continues to keep both Williams and Father Time at bay, hovering around 1,000 yards like he did last season and continues to be a red zone threat.

2022 worst case scenario

At 29-years-old, the veteran back begins to slow down in production and isn’t the same as he was once before. That will allow for Williams to fully supplant him as RB1 in Denver.

2022 prediction

While he’ll still be productive, I’m predicting that Gordon will start slowing down at some point this season and Williams will emerge as the feature back with the Broncos. MelGor’s numbers have been good since his arrival to Mile High in 2020, but the wall is coming and he’s eventually going to hit it.