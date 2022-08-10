Serie A odds, picks: Predicting who will win Italy’s top domestic soccer league in 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Serie A season gets underway on Saturday, August 13 as teams will begin their campaigns with Matchday 1. AC Milan will look to defend their title, as they finished two points ahead of Inter Milan last season to take home their 19th overall Serie A championship and their first since the 2010-11 season.

Ahead of the Matchday 1 action, here’s a look at Serie A odds for the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

Inter Milan (+170)

Inter have won 19 overall La Liga titles with their most recent coming in the 2020-21 season. Prior to that, it had been over a decade as their 18th title came in 2009-10. One of the key pieces they had in that 2020-21 season was striker Romelu Lukaku, who led the team in scoring with 24 goals. He left for EPL side Chelsea the following year, but now Chelsea have loaned him back out to Inter Milan for the 2022-23 campaign. Lautaro Martinez led Inter with 21 goals last year but now with Lukaku back, their attack will just get that much more potent again. With much of their core roster coming back with the addition of Lukaku, they’ll look to dethrone AC Milan and secure another title this season.

The other contenders

Juve finished in fourth last season, a full nine points back from third-place Napoli. While they were dominant throughout the 2010s winning nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2011-12 through 2019-20, they haven’t been quite as competitive through the last couple of seasons, finishing fourth in the last two campaigns. They’ve also had a busy transfer window, saying goodbye to a slew of players including Giorgio Chiellini, last season’s leading scorer Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt. They brought in center back Gleison Bremer from Torino and winger Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina, and they were able to pick up both Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria on free transfers as they were both out of contract. While they may not quite be able to push for a title this year, they’ll certainly be focusing on a Champions League berth this season.

AC Milan (+400)

The defending champions come in a little lower down the list at +400 this season after fending off rivals Inter for the championship last season. It came down to Decision Day, but AC Milan held on and won their 19th title. They’re bringing back 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic at least through the end of the 2022-23 season, and they went out and picked up some solid attacking pieces like Divock Origi from Liverpool and youngster Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge. They also signed 31-year-old Alessandro Florenzi to a permanent deal after he spent last season with AC on loan, keeping the right back in Milan through the 2024-25 season.

Roma finished in sixth place last season, just one point behind fifth-place Lazio. They secured themselves a spot in the Europe League, just barely beating out Fiorentina by one point. Roma has found themselves outside of the top four through the last four consecutive seasons, which was preceded by a handful of top three finishes from 2013-14 through 2017-18. They had a fantastic summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Dybala and Nemanja Matic, both on free transfers which should help their on-field product immensely. They also added star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who joins the Italian side on loan from PSG.

Best bet to win league: Inter Milan (+170)

All signs point to an Inter championship, especially since they’re bringing back most of their squad with the addition of Lukaku. One would think Lukaku would have made the difference for them last season, as just one extra win throughout the season would have secured the championship for them instead of AC Milan.

