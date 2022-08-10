Which teams are new to La Liga in 2022-23?

La Liga action for the 2022-23 season begins Friday, August 12 with Sevilla taking on Osasuna. As always, the top Spanish division will welcome three new teams via promotion for this season. Here’s a look at each new club for the upcoming campaign.

Almeria

Odds to win La Liga: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +275

Almeria comes into the top division after winning the Segunda Division a season ago on goal differential. The key player to watch for this team will be Nigerian Umar Sadiq, who had 18 goals last year. Belgian Largie Ramazani contributed eight goals and will be a key secondary component for this squad. The last time Almeria was in La Liga was 2014-15, which means the club is returning to the top flight after seven seasons.

Real Valladolid

Odds to win La Liga: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +150

Valladolid finished with the same number of points as Almeria in the Segunda Division, but came in second on goal differential. The club still received one of the spots for automatic promotion to La Liga. This club has been in the top flight quite often, with its last appearance coming in 2020-21. Shon Weissman was the star of last season’s campaign with 20 goals, but he’ll need help from the likes of Sergio Leon and Luis Perez for Valladolid to stay in the top division.

Girona

Odds to win La Liga: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +140

Girona achieved promotion through the playoffs. The club finished sixth in the Segunda Division and actually had a lesser goal differential than seventh-place Oviedo, but got into the promotion playoffs on head-to-head points. From there, Girona was able to win out and secure a spot in La Liga for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Look for Cristhian Stuani and Nahuel Bustos to be the primary scorers for this team.