Which teams are new to Serie A in 2022-23?

Serie A action will get going for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, August 13 with four matches taking place. Two of those contests involve newly promoted teams from Serie B. Here’s a look at each of the new clubs in Italy’s top soccer division for the upcoming season.

Lecce

Odds to win Serie A: +100000

Odds to get relegated: -110

Lecce are back in Serie A after two seasons in the second tier. The club won the second division last season to secure one of the two spots for automatic promotion. Star Massimo Coda has moved on, so the onus of keeping this team competitive now falls on Brazilian Gabriel Strefezza. He tallied 14 goals and six assists last season.

Cremonese

Odds to win Serie A: +100000

Odds to get relegated: -150

Cremonese finished second in Serie B and returns to the top flight division for the first time since 1995-96. It’s been a long climb back for this club, although it appears to be a short-lived one. Cremonese sees star goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and talented midfielder Nicolò Fagioli depart, meaning unproven players are going to have to step up. The preseason results have been encouraging, but this appears to be an uphill battle for the club to avoid relegation.

Monza

Odds to win Serie A: +100000

Odds to get relegated: +450

Monza comes into Serie A after winning out in the Serie B promotion playoffs and as the odds suggest, this club has a good chance to stick around for a few seasons. It starts with goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who led Serie B in clean sheets last season. Top scorers Christian Gytkjaer, Dany Mota and Mattia Valoti are all the mix as well. Luca Mazzitelli remains in midfield to set up Monza’s attack. This club has continuity and some emotion from a whirlwind playoffs. Look for Monza to make some noise early in Serie A this season.