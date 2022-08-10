How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on August 10

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

This is the special “Quake by the Lake” episode that the company has been building towards for a few weeks now and we have a few high-profile matches to look forward. We’ll also be sure to get more build towards the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight we’ll get interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley putting his belt on the line when going one-on-one with Chris Jericho. This is a rematch two-and-a-half years in the making as it was Moxley who dethroned Jericho at the inaugural Revolution ppv in February of 2020 to become the second ever AEW world champion. Mox has stated that he wants “Lionheart” Chris Jericho in this match, referring to the veteran’s nickname as an independent wrestler in the mid-1990s.

We’ll get a coffin match tonight as well as Darby Allin goes head-to-head with Brody King. Allin and the House of Black faction have been at odds for several weeks now and we’ll get these two combatants fighting in Allin’s signature match.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against former Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne. We’ll also get the Lucha Brothers battling Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a tornado tag team match.