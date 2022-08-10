Fantasy football draft advice: Second-year TEs with breakout potential in 2022

Tight end remains one of the toughest positions to predict in fantasy football. Sure, you have the same cast of characters that finish toward the top every year, but after TE5 or TE6, it seems to be a free-for-all. That discrepancy plays into the favor of younger tight ends looking to take a step forward in their careers. Kyle Pitts was the top tight end taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he isn’t the only one primed for a big year in 2022.

Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers selected Tremble in the third round and had lofty expectations for him to be the team’s next Greg Olsen. He played in 16 games his rookie season and caught 20 of his 35 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown. Tremble has another offseason under his belt and has been getting work with all three quarterback options. Whether Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold or rookie Matt Corral get the starting gig, they should all utilize Tremble this year. He could be in line for targets behind DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey, which would help him breakout this season.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

I know, I know, he finished as the TE13 a season ago. Freiermuth played in 16 games and caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, this output could end up being his floor which means that there is ‘Muth could bring to the field. It may be a little tough this season with either Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett under center, but it could still happen. No matter who throws him the ball, he should see a consistent target share in a competitive offense.

Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

Jordan was a highly touted tight end coming out of Miami but fell in the draft process. Some said it was an attitude issue, and others linked it to his poor NFL combine performance. Either way, the Houston Texans selected him in the fifth round. Jordan played in only nine games his rookie year and caught 20 of 28 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. While these numbers don’t jump off the page, it still suggests a potential breakout. The Texans lack offensive firepower behind wide receiver Brandin Cooks, so if Jordan has a solid camp, he could breakout this season.