How to watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship via live online stream

The PGA TOUR presents the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship from August 11-14 from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. This is the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and a field of 121 players will be narrowed to 70 for next week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

In last year’s event (called the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational) Abraham Ancer shot a -16 under and held off Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff to collect the $1.82 million first-place check.

Ancer won’t defend his title since he is now a member of the LIV Golf Invitational Tour. Tony Finau, currently on a two-tournament win streak, is set at +2000 this week on DraftKings Sportsbook. But Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at +900. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are all at +1400.

To watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Marquee Group:

9:10 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:59 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

9:21 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns

Friday Marquee Group:

9:21 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

Friday Featured Groups

8:59 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

9:10 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

12 to 2 p.m.: General coverage

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4