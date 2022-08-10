Full list of tee times for Round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first leg of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs will happen this weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, as the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held from August 11-14.
The field of 122 players are all exempt on the PGA TOUR next season and have retained their Tour Cards. Now the top 70 will advance to the BMW Championship next weekend at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. From there the top 30 will head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, where the winner will take home a cool $18 million.
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900, with five superstars in Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas all checking in at +1400.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.
The marquee group on PGA TOUR Live will be Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young teeing off at 9:10 a.m. ET. The two featured groups are Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa (teeing off at 8:59 a.m.) and Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns (teeing off at 9:21 a.m.)
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.
St. Jude Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|Trey Mullinax
|Brandon Wu
|8:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Gary Woodland
|Beau Hossler
|8:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Cam Davis
|John Huh
|8:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Marc Leishman
|Anirban Lahiri
|Troy Merritt
|8:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Noren
|Taylor Pendrith
|Alex Smalley
|8:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Kirk
|8:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Viktor Hovland
|Joaquin Niemann
|J.T. Poston
|8:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lucas Herbert
|Sebastián Muñoz
|8:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jordan Spieth
|9:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Russell Henley
|Keegan Bradley
|9:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|Cameron Young
|9:21 AM
|Tee #1
|J.J. Spaun
|Cameron Tringale
|Aaron Wise
|9:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Burns
|9:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Lee Hodges
|9:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Scott Piercy
|9:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Greyson Sigg
|Ryan Palmer
|Nick Watney
|9:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|9:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Jason Day
|Doug Ghim
|9:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Webb Simpson
|Nick Taylor
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Peter Malnati
|Andrew Putnam
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|1:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Long
|Adam Scott
|1:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Wyndham Clark
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Rodgers
|1:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brendan Steele
|Harold Varner III
|1:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Matt Kuchar
|Brian Harman
|1:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Collin Morikawa
|Davis Riley
|Seamus Power
|1:33 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Scott Stallings
|Denny McCarthy
|1:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|1:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Keith Mitchell
|Mito Pereira
|Sahith Theegala
|1:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Will Zalatoris
|1:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Joohyung Kim
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Kisner
|2:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|Rory McIlroy
|2:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Shane Lowry
|Luke List
|Corey Conners
|2:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Rai
|Danny Lee
|Adam Svensson
|2:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Schenk
|2:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Rose
|Hayden Buckley
|Vince Whaley
|2:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Dylan Frittelli
|James Hahn
|2:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Tyler Duncan
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|2:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Tway
|Ryan Brehm
|2:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Kramer Hickok
|Rickie Fowler