Full list of tee times for Round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first leg of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs will happen this weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, as the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held from August 11-14.

The field of 122 players are all exempt on the PGA TOUR next season and have retained their Tour Cards. Now the top 70 will advance to the BMW Championship next weekend at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. From there the top 30 will head to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, where the winner will take home a cool $18 million.

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900, with five superstars in Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas all checking in at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

The marquee group on PGA TOUR Live will be Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young teeing off at 9:10 a.m. ET. The two featured groups are Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa (teeing off at 8:59 a.m.) and Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns (teeing off at 9:21 a.m.)

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.