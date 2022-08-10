 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2022 UEFA Super Cup

We go over everything you need to know for Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid Arrives In Helsinki - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid arrives in Helsinki for the UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 at Vantaa Airport on August 09, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.
The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will take place Wednesday with defending Champions League winners Real Madrid taking on Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid has won this competition four times and finished second three additional times. Frankfurt has never competed in this UEFA curtain raiser.

There aren’t just bragging rights on the line for this contest. The winner receivers a €5 million payout, while the loser gets €3.8 million. Here’s all the information for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid v. Eintracht Frankfurt

Date: Wednesday, August 10
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, TUDN
Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -245
Draw: +370
Eintracht Frankfurt: +550

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -245

This isn’t exactly a fun setup for Frankfurt coming off a bad loss at the hands of Bayern Munich. Real Madrid will play this game ahead of a new La Liga campaign, so you can bet Carlo Ancelotti will have his guys ready to go. The Spanish club is simply more talented on paper and should take care of business with ease.

