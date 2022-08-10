Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2022 UEFA Super Cup

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will take place Wednesday with defending Champions League winners Real Madrid taking on Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid has won this competition four times and finished second three additional times. Frankfurt has never competed in this UEFA curtain raiser.

There aren’t just bragging rights on the line for this contest. The winner receivers a €5 million payout, while the loser gets €3.8 million. Here’s all the information for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid v. Eintracht Frankfurt

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -245

Draw: +370

Eintracht Frankfurt: +550

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -245

This isn’t exactly a fun setup for Frankfurt coming off a bad loss at the hands of Bayern Munich. Real Madrid will play this game ahead of a new La Liga campaign, so you can bet Carlo Ancelotti will have his guys ready to go. The Spanish club is simply more talented on paper and should take care of business with ease.

