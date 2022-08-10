How to watch 2022 MLS All-Star Game via TV and live online stream

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, August 10 with the top talent from Major League Soccer taking on the Liga MX All-Stars. You can catch all the action on ESPN and UniMas.

The MLS All-Star Game has taken on many forms over the years. It used to be a traditional East vs. West matchup before MLS expanded to face European clubs. From 2005-19, MLS All-Star teams faced off against the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. In 2021, the MLS All-Stars played against their Liga MX counterparts and they’ll do so again in 2022. MLS won last year’s event 3-2 in penalties.

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, UniMas

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this contest, you can stream the match via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.