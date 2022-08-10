Breaking down the weather forecast for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to Richmond, Virginia for two races this weekend. The Truck Series will run its first event of the season here with the 2022 Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The Cup Series returns to the Richmond Raceway for the second time this season for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400. Their race begins on Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

We should be in for great weather this weekend. Things can always change, and a summer storm can pop up out of nowhere, but the projected weather is great. Sunday has the highest chance of rain at a whopping 8%, so the weekend should be warm but dry.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Richmond Raceway this weekend in Richmond, VA, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, August 13

Hi 82°, Low 59°: Sunny and pleasant, 0% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

3:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

5:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

8 p.m. ET, Truck Series, Worldwide Express 250 (250 laps, 187.50 miles)

Sunday, August 14

Hi 85°, Low 65°: Intervals of clouds and sun, 8% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles)