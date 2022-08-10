MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Wednesday, August 10

The MLB will have a full slate of games played throughout the day on Wednesday, Aug. 10. All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. ET when the New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds, and the nightcap will conclude with an interleague matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 10

Marlins Moneyline (+100)

The Miami Marlins are slight underdogs against the Los Angeles Angels even with National League Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara on the mound. He has a 1.88 ERA and is coming off a complete-game shutout against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. Noah Syndergaard will make his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies after a struggle last Thursday when he gave up four runs on 11 hits over five innings of work. Both offenses rank in the bottom six in runs per game, but the Marlins have the pitching edge.

Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a good position to beat the Colorado Rockies by multiple runs on Wednesday night with Jose Quintana on the mound. He allowed just one run over his last three starts, and this will be his second appearance since joining the St. Louis Cardinals from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Colorado’s Kyle Freeland will enter with a 4.56 ERA. These are two above-average offenses, but Quintana should put together another solid performance.

Braves-Red Sox Over 9.5 runs (+100)

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox should have plenty of success at the plate on Wednesday night. These are two strong offenses, and the Braves will face Nick Pivetta, who has an 8.69 ERA over his last six starts, and Atlanta starter Kyle Wright allowed four home runs in his last start.

Josiah Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Washington Nationals starter has really struggled since the month of July started with a high ERA in recent outings, but Gray’s strikeout numbers have still been impressive. He has a 10.4 K/9 and threw more than five strikeouts in six consecutive starts until his last start when he threw just four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. He will face the Chicago Cubs, which strike out the sixth-most times per game (8.9).

