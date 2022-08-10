Pick on the Moneyline for Wednesday’s Blue Jays-Orioles game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the heat of the American League Wild Card race as the Orioles look for the home sweep on Wednesday and will look to continued improvement of Dean Kremer to keep the Blue Jays bats at bay.

Toronto Blue Jays (-155, 9) vs Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles went 3-15 in Kremer’s first 18 career starts, but are 7-3 in his last 10 starts, posting a 3.21 ERA with 0.8 home runs and 2.2 walks per nine innings allowed in the span.

He will be squaring off with Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios, who throughout his career has had rather large home and road splits with those becoming far more extreme this season with a 7.50 road ERA with 2.5 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to a 3.23 home ERA with under 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Blue Jays bullpen behind Berrios has been better of late with the second-best ERA in the big leagues the past 30 days but for the season is still 17th in ERA while the Orioles have the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball this season.

The Orioles offense has also been the most consistent since August began, scoring at least six runs in eight games, the only team in the league to have done so.

With the improved pitching of Kremer coupled with the Blue Jays having gone 3-6 in Berrios’ last nine road starts, the Orioles will complete the sweep in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Play: Orioles +135

