Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football illness

Wake Forest Demon Deacons starting quarterback Sam Hartman will miss an indefinite amount of time due to a non-football-related medical issue, the school announced on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior quarterback sought medical attention for the condition after a workout on Tuesday. After some testing, it was determined that Hartman would be removed from team activities with no timetable to return, though head coach David Clawson confirmed later that the issue is not season-ending

Hartman has seen playing time in four straight seasons but really took off last year and seemed primed for a big 2022 campaign. In 2021 he completed just under 60% of his passes for 4228 yards, 39 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions, leading the Demon Deacons to the ACC title game. In his absence, sophomore Mitch Griffis will take over as QB1, according to Clawson. In four career games, he’s completed four passes on 15 attempts for 56 yards and a score.

The quarterback seemed in good spirits in a statement he released. Hartman isn’t dwelling on the news itself but is focused on doing whatever it takes to get back on the field.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Wake Forest finished the 2021 season 11-3 and came away with a win in the Gator Bowl over Rutgers. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Demon Deacons are currently going off at +18000 to win the ACC title.