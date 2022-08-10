 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Format, prize money for the 2022 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

We break down the path to win it all for the 2021-22 PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs over the next three weekends.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler, talks to the media prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The tough part is over for the best 125 players on the PGA TOUR, as all that qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs are guaranteed their spot on TOUR next season. But now it becomes about how much extra money each player will capture, as the fight for a piece of the $75 million bonus pool begins now.

$18 million will go to the winner of the FedExCup for 2021-22, one of the richest individual prizes in all of professional sports. And that’s not counting what you might win on the way there via the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship the next two weekends. And there’s bonus money just for being here in the first place.

Here’s how it all works.

The schedule and format

The best 125 players in terms of points earned on the PGA TOUR this season are invited to play in the FedEx St. Jude Classic from August 11-14. From there, the top-70 in overall points after this tournament earn an invite to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the St. Jude, but there is no cut at the BMW.

After the BMW, the best 30 players remaining on the points list are off to East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, which gives scoring handicaps to players based on their performance throughout the season.

At East Lake, players are given bonus strokes based on their points so far. There is no prize for having the lowest raw score at the TOUR Championship; all the prizes are based on the scores after the chart below is added to their finishing total.

1st place -10
2nd place -8
3rd place -7
4th place -6
5th place -5
6-10th place -4
11-15th place -3
16-20th place -2
21-25th place -1
26-30th place Even par

FedExCup points

During the regular season, your standard TOUR event is worth 500 points to the winner, the player that finishes 65th receives four points, and a total of 2,972 points are available to the best 65 players. The five “invitational” events (The Memorial, The Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, etc) earn 550 points for a victory, and add about 8% to the field total. Major winners get 600 for a victory, and then add a bit more than an invitational for a top-20 finish as well.

But the St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship are worth four times a regular TOUR stop, with 2,000 for a win and 16 points for 65th. So even the most mediocre of regular seasons can be fixed with elite finishes the next two weeks.

Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:

FedEx Cup Points Chart

Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events
Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events
1 2000 600 550 500 300
2 1200 330 315 300 165
3 760 210 200 190 105
4 540 150 140 135 80
5 440 120 115 110 65
6 400 110 105 100 60
7 360 100 95 90 55
8 340 94 89 85 50
9 320 88 83 80 45
10 300 82 78 75 40
11 280 77 73 70 37.5
12 260 72 69 65 35
13 240 68 65 60 32.5
14 228 64 62 57 31
15 220 61 59 55 30.5
16 212 59 57 53 30
17 204 57 55 51 29.5
18 196 55 53 49 29
19 188 53 52 47 28.5
20 180 51 51 45 28
21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76
22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51
23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27
24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02
25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09
26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16
27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22
28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29
29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36
30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42
31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49
32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56
33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62
34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69
35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07
36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44
37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82
38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2
39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58
40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96
41 60 17 17 15 9.33
42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71
43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09
44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47
45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84
46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53
47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22
48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91
49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6
50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29
51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98
52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67
53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36
54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04
55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73
56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61
57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48
58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36
59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24
60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11
61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99
62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86
63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74
64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61
65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49
66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36
67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24
68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12
69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99
70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87
71 11.6 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8
72 11.2 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74
73 10.8 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68
74 10.4 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62
75 10 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56
76 9.6 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49
77 9.2 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43
78 8.8 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37
79 8.4 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31
80 8 2.27 2.27 2 1.24
81 7.6 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18
82 7.2 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12
83 6.8 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06
84 6.4 1.81 1.81 1.6 1
85 6 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93
86 5.8
87 5.6
88 5.4
89 5.2
90 5
91 4.8
92 4.6
93 4.4
94 4.2
95 4
96 3.8
97 3.6
98 3.4
99 3.2
100 3

It took exactly 323.797 points to reach the top-125 this season, and congrats to No. 125 Rickie Fowler. The points leader this year was unsurprisingly Scottie Scheffler, who ran away with the regular season crown finishing with 3,555.98 points. That’s 1,220 more than Cameron Smith, who ended up in second place.

Prize money

Both the FedEx Championship and BMW Championship offer two of the biggest prize pools all season, with a total of $15 million available based on your score for that weekend. That translates to $2.7 million for a victory, and the chart below uses the TOUR’s standard 18% for a win rule.

Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first two playoff events.

FedEx/BMW Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $15,000,000
Total Prize Money $15,000,000
1st $2,700,000
2nd $1,635,000
3rd $913,500
4th $735,000
5th $615,000
6th $543,750
7th $506,250
8th $468,750
9th $438,750
10th $408,750
11th $378,750
12th $348,750
13th $318,750
14th $288,750
15th $273,750
16th $258,750
17th $243,750
18th $228,750
19th $213,750
20th $198,750
21st $183,750
22nd $168,750
23rd $156,750
24th $144,750
25th $132,750
26th $120,750
27th $116,250
28th $111,750
29th $107,250
30th $102,750
31st $98,250
32nd $93,750
33rd $89,250
34th $85,500
35th $81,750
36th $78,000
37th $74,250
38th $71,250
39th $68,250
40th $65,250
41st $62,250
42nd $59,250
43rd $56,250
44th $53,250
45th $50,250
46th $47,250
47th $44,250
48th $41,850
49th $39,750
50th $38,550
51st $37,650
52nd $36,750
53rd $36,150
54th $35,550
55th $35,250
56th $34,950
57th $34,650
58th $34,350
59th $34,050
60th $33,750
61st $33,450
62nd $33,150
63rd $32,850
64th $32,550
65th $32,250

FedEx Cup Bonus Money

There is no prize money for having the lowest score at the TOUR Championship. But we think the players will be ok with it, as those that make it to East Lake are guaranteed at least $500,000 just for being in the top 30 to end the season. The winner takes home $18 million in total compensation ($17 million in cash, $1 million to their TOUR pension), and it’s entirely based on your net score after the adjusted scores are added. No pressure during that putt on the 18th green on Sunday guys, it’s merely millions of dollars on the line.

Here’s how much players receive for their finishes in the FedEx Cup throughout the season, and notice the difference between the top-30 and the rest of the field. The deferred compensation is money added to a players account in the TOUR’s pension plan, which is one of the most generous in American pro sports.

2021-22 FedEx Cup Prize Money

Place Cash Deferred Total
Place Cash Deferred Total
1 $17,000,000 $1,000,000 $18,000,000
2 $5,500,000 $1,000,000 $6,500,000
3 $4,000,000 $1,000,000 $5,000,000
4 $3,000,000 $1,000,000 $4,000,000
5 $2,100,000 $900,000 $3,000,000
6 $1,700,000 $800,000 $2,500,000
7 $1,300,000 $700,000 $2,000,000
8 $900,000 $600,000 $1,500,000
9 $700,000 $550,000 $1,250,000
10 $500,000 $500,000 $1,000,000
11 $475,000 $475,000 $950,000
12 $450,000 $450,000 $900,000
13 $425,000 $425,000 $850,000
14 $400,000 $400,000 $800,000
15 $380,000 $380,000 $760,000
16 $360,000 $360,000 $720,000
17 $350,000 $350,000 $700,000
18 $340,000 $340,000 $680,000
19 $330,000 $330,000 $660,000
20 $320,000 $320,000 $640,000
21 $310,000 $310,000 $620,000
22 $300,000 $300,000 $600,000
23 $290,000 $290,000 $580,000
24 $280,000 $285,000 $565,000
25 $270,000 $280,000 $550,000
26 $265,000 $275,000 $540,000
27 $260,000 $270,000 $530,000
28 $255,000 $265,000 $520,000
29 $250,000 $260,000 $510,000
30 $245,000 $255,000 $500,000
31 $250,000
32 $236,000
33 $228,000
34 $221,000
35 $214,000
36 $211,000
37 $209,000
38 $208,000
39 $207,000
40 $206,000
41 $205,000
42 $204,000
43 $203,000
44 $202,000
45 $201,000
46 $200,000
47 $199,000
48 $198,000
49 $197,000
50 $196,000
51 $195,000
52 $194,000
53 $193,000
54 $192,000
55 $191,000
56 $190,000
57 $189,000
58 $188,000
59 $187,000
60 $186,000
61-65 $185,000
66-70 $175,000
71-85 $140,000
86-100 $130,000
101-125 $120,000
126-150 $85,000

