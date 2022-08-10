Format, prize money for the 2022 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

The tough part is over for the best 125 players on the PGA TOUR, as all that qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs are guaranteed their spot on TOUR next season. But now it becomes about how much extra money each player will capture, as the fight for a piece of the $75 million bonus pool begins now.
$18 million will go to the winner of the FedExCup for 2021-22, one of the richest individual prizes in all of professional sports. And that’s not counting what you might win on the way there via the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship the next two weekends. And there’s bonus money just for being here in the first place.
Here’s how it all works.
The schedule and format
The best 125 players in terms of points earned on the PGA TOUR this season are invited to play in the FedEx St. Jude Classic from August 11-14. From there, the top-70 in overall points after this tournament earn an invite to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the St. Jude, but there is no cut at the BMW.
After the BMW, the best 30 players remaining on the points list are off to East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, which gives scoring handicaps to players based on their performance throughout the season.
At East Lake, players are given bonus strokes based on their points so far. There is no prize for having the lowest raw score at the TOUR Championship; all the prizes are based on the scores after the chart below is added to their finishing total.
1st place -10
2nd place -8
3rd place -7
4th place -6
5th place -5
6-10th place -4
11-15th place -3
16-20th place -2
21-25th place -1
26-30th place Even par
FedExCup points
During the regular season, your standard TOUR event is worth 500 points to the winner, the player that finishes 65th receives four points, and a total of 2,972 points are available to the best 65 players. The five “invitational” events (The Memorial, The Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, etc) earn 550 points for a victory, and add about 8% to the field total. Major winners get 600 for a victory, and then add a bit more than an invitational for a top-20 finish as well.
But the St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship are worth four times a regular TOUR stop, with 2,000 for a win and 16 points for 65th. So even the most mediocre of regular seasons can be fixed with elite finishes the next two weeks.
Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:
FedEx Cup Points Chart
|Place
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|The Majors + TPC
|Invitational Events
|PGA TOUR Events
|Cross-field events
|Place
|FedEx Cup Playoffs
|The Majors + TPC
|Invitational Events
|PGA TOUR Events
|Cross-field events
|1
|2000
|600
|550
|500
|300
|2
|1200
|330
|315
|300
|165
|3
|760
|210
|200
|190
|105
|4
|540
|150
|140
|135
|80
|5
|440
|120
|115
|110
|65
|6
|400
|110
|105
|100
|60
|7
|360
|100
|95
|90
|55
|8
|340
|94
|89
|85
|50
|9
|320
|88
|83
|80
|45
|10
|300
|82
|78
|75
|40
|11
|280
|77
|73
|70
|37.5
|12
|260
|72
|69
|65
|35
|13
|240
|68
|65
|60
|32.5
|14
|228
|64
|62
|57
|31
|15
|220
|61
|59
|55
|30.5
|16
|212
|59
|57
|53
|30
|17
|204
|57
|55
|51
|29.5
|18
|196
|55
|53
|49
|29
|19
|188
|53
|52
|47
|28.5
|20
|180
|51
|51
|45
|28
|21
|172
|48.73
|48.73
|43
|26.76
|22
|164
|46.47
|46.47
|41
|25.51
|23
|156
|44.2
|44.2
|39
|24.27
|24
|148
|41.93
|41.93
|37
|23.02
|25
|142
|40.23
|40.23
|35.5
|22.09
|26
|136
|38.53
|38.53
|34
|21.16
|27
|130
|36.83
|36.83
|32.5
|20.22
|28
|124
|35.13
|35.13
|31
|19.29
|29
|118
|33.43
|33.43
|29.5
|18.36
|30
|112
|31.73
|31.73
|28
|17.42
|31
|106
|30.03
|30.03
|26.5
|16.49
|32
|100
|28.33
|28.33
|25
|15.56
|33
|94
|26.63
|26.63
|23.5
|14.62
|34
|88
|24.93
|24.93
|22
|13.69
|35
|84
|23.8
|23.8
|21
|13.07
|36
|80
|22.67
|22.67
|20
|12.44
|37
|76
|21.53
|21.53
|19
|11.82
|38
|72
|20.4
|20.4
|18
|11.2
|39
|68
|19.27
|19.27
|17
|10.58
|40
|64
|18.13
|18.13
|16
|9.96
|41
|60
|17
|17
|15
|9.33
|42
|56
|15.87
|15.87
|14
|8.71
|43
|52
|14.73
|14.73
|13
|8.09
|44
|48
|13.6
|13.6
|12
|7.47
|45
|44
|12.47
|12.47
|11
|6.84
|46
|42
|11.9
|11.9
|10.5
|6.53
|47
|40
|11.33
|11.33
|10
|6.22
|48
|38
|10.77
|10.77
|9.5
|5.91
|49
|36
|10.2
|10.2
|9
|5.6
|50
|34
|9.63
|9.63
|8.5
|5.29
|51
|32
|9.07
|9.07
|8
|4.98
|52
|30
|8.5
|8.5
|7.5
|4.67
|53
|28
|7.93
|7.93
|7
|4.36
|54
|26
|7.37
|7.37
|6.5
|4.04
|55
|24
|6.8
|6.8
|6
|3.73
|56
|23.2
|6.57
|6.57
|5.8
|3.61
|57
|22.4
|6.35
|6.35
|5.6
|3.48
|58
|21.6
|6.12
|6.12
|5.4
|3.36
|59
|20.8
|5.89
|5.89
|5.2
|3.24
|60
|20
|5.67
|5.67
|5
|3.11
|61
|19.2
|5.44
|5.44
|4.8
|2.99
|62
|18.4
|5.21
|5.21
|4.6
|2.86
|63
|17.6
|4.99
|4.99
|4.4
|2.74
|64
|16.8
|4.76
|4.76
|4.2
|2.61
|65
|16
|4.53
|4.53
|4
|2.49
|66
|15.2
|4.31
|4.31
|3.8
|2.36
|67
|14.4
|4.08
|4.08
|3.6
|2.24
|68
|13.6
|3.85
|3.85
|3.4
|2.12
|69
|12.8
|3.63
|3.63
|3.2
|1.99
|70
|12
|3.4
|3.4
|3
|1.87
|71
|11.6
|3.29
|3.29
|2.9
|1.8
|72
|11.2
|3.17
|3.17
|2.8
|1.74
|73
|10.8
|3.06
|3.06
|2.7
|1.68
|74
|10.4
|2.95
|2.95
|2.6
|1.62
|75
|10
|2.83
|2.83
|2.5
|1.56
|76
|9.6
|2.72
|2.72
|2.4
|1.49
|77
|9.2
|2.61
|2.61
|2.3
|1.43
|78
|8.8
|2.49
|2.49
|2.2
|1.37
|79
|8.4
|2.38
|2.38
|2.1
|1.31
|80
|8
|2.27
|2.27
|2
|1.24
|81
|7.6
|2.15
|2.15
|1.9
|1.18
|82
|7.2
|2.04
|2.04
|1.8
|1.12
|83
|6.8
|1.93
|1.93
|1.7
|1.06
|84
|6.4
|1.81
|1.81
|1.6
|1
|85
|6
|1.7
|1.7
|1.5
|0.93
|86
|5.8
|87
|5.6
|88
|5.4
|89
|5.2
|90
|5
|91
|4.8
|92
|4.6
|93
|4.4
|94
|4.2
|95
|4
|96
|3.8
|97
|3.6
|98
|3.4
|99
|3.2
|100
|3
It took exactly 323.797 points to reach the top-125 this season, and congrats to No. 125 Rickie Fowler. The points leader this year was unsurprisingly Scottie Scheffler, who ran away with the regular season crown finishing with 3,555.98 points. That’s 1,220 more than Cameron Smith, who ended up in second place.
Prize money
Both the FedEx Championship and BMW Championship offer two of the biggest prize pools all season, with a total of $15 million available based on your score for that weekend. That translates to $2.7 million for a victory, and the chart below uses the TOUR’s standard 18% for a win rule.
Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first two playoff events.
FedEx/BMW Championship Prize Money
|Total Prize Money
|$15,000,000
|Total Prize Money
|$15,000,000
|1st
|$2,700,000
|2nd
|$1,635,000
|3rd
|$913,500
|4th
|$735,000
|5th
|$615,000
|6th
|$543,750
|7th
|$506,250
|8th
|$468,750
|9th
|$438,750
|10th
|$408,750
|11th
|$378,750
|12th
|$348,750
|13th
|$318,750
|14th
|$288,750
|15th
|$273,750
|16th
|$258,750
|17th
|$243,750
|18th
|$228,750
|19th
|$213,750
|20th
|$198,750
|21st
|$183,750
|22nd
|$168,750
|23rd
|$156,750
|24th
|$144,750
|25th
|$132,750
|26th
|$120,750
|27th
|$116,250
|28th
|$111,750
|29th
|$107,250
|30th
|$102,750
|31st
|$98,250
|32nd
|$93,750
|33rd
|$89,250
|34th
|$85,500
|35th
|$81,750
|36th
|$78,000
|37th
|$74,250
|38th
|$71,250
|39th
|$68,250
|40th
|$65,250
|41st
|$62,250
|42nd
|$59,250
|43rd
|$56,250
|44th
|$53,250
|45th
|$50,250
|46th
|$47,250
|47th
|$44,250
|48th
|$41,850
|49th
|$39,750
|50th
|$38,550
|51st
|$37,650
|52nd
|$36,750
|53rd
|$36,150
|54th
|$35,550
|55th
|$35,250
|56th
|$34,950
|57th
|$34,650
|58th
|$34,350
|59th
|$34,050
|60th
|$33,750
|61st
|$33,450
|62nd
|$33,150
|63rd
|$32,850
|64th
|$32,550
|65th
|$32,250
FedEx Cup Bonus Money
There is no prize money for having the lowest score at the TOUR Championship. But we think the players will be ok with it, as those that make it to East Lake are guaranteed at least $500,000 just for being in the top 30 to end the season. The winner takes home $18 million in total compensation ($17 million in cash, $1 million to their TOUR pension), and it’s entirely based on your net score after the adjusted scores are added. No pressure during that putt on the 18th green on Sunday guys, it’s merely millions of dollars on the line.
Here’s how much players receive for their finishes in the FedEx Cup throughout the season, and notice the difference between the top-30 and the rest of the field. The deferred compensation is money added to a players account in the TOUR’s pension plan, which is one of the most generous in American pro sports.
2021-22 FedEx Cup Prize Money
|Place
|Cash
|Deferred
|Total
|Place
|Cash
|Deferred
|Total
|1
|$17,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$18,000,000
|2
|$5,500,000
|$1,000,000
|$6,500,000
|3
|$4,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$5,000,000
|4
|$3,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$4,000,000
|5
|$2,100,000
|$900,000
|$3,000,000
|6
|$1,700,000
|$800,000
|$2,500,000
|7
|$1,300,000
|$700,000
|$2,000,000
|8
|$900,000
|$600,000
|$1,500,000
|9
|$700,000
|$550,000
|$1,250,000
|10
|$500,000
|$500,000
|$1,000,000
|11
|$475,000
|$475,000
|$950,000
|12
|$450,000
|$450,000
|$900,000
|13
|$425,000
|$425,000
|$850,000
|14
|$400,000
|$400,000
|$800,000
|15
|$380,000
|$380,000
|$760,000
|16
|$360,000
|$360,000
|$720,000
|17
|$350,000
|$350,000
|$700,000
|18
|$340,000
|$340,000
|$680,000
|19
|$330,000
|$330,000
|$660,000
|20
|$320,000
|$320,000
|$640,000
|21
|$310,000
|$310,000
|$620,000
|22
|$300,000
|$300,000
|$600,000
|23
|$290,000
|$290,000
|$580,000
|24
|$280,000
|$285,000
|$565,000
|25
|$270,000
|$280,000
|$550,000
|26
|$265,000
|$275,000
|$540,000
|27
|$260,000
|$270,000
|$530,000
|28
|$255,000
|$265,000
|$520,000
|29
|$250,000
|$260,000
|$510,000
|30
|$245,000
|$255,000
|$500,000
|31
|$250,000
|32
|$236,000
|33
|$228,000
|34
|$221,000
|35
|$214,000
|36
|$211,000
|37
|$209,000
|38
|$208,000
|39
|$207,000
|40
|$206,000
|41
|$205,000
|42
|$204,000
|43
|$203,000
|44
|$202,000
|45
|$201,000
|46
|$200,000
|47
|$199,000
|48
|$198,000
|49
|$197,000
|50
|$196,000
|51
|$195,000
|52
|$194,000
|53
|$193,000
|54
|$192,000
|55
|$191,000
|56
|$190,000
|57
|$189,000
|58
|$188,000
|59
|$187,000
|60
|$186,000
|61-65
|$185,000
|66-70
|$175,000
|71-85
|$140,000
|86-100
|$130,000
|101-125
|$120,000
|126-150
|$85,000