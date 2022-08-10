Format, prize money for the 2022 PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs

The tough part is over for the best 125 players on the PGA TOUR, as all that qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs are guaranteed their spot on TOUR next season. But now it becomes about how much extra money each player will capture, as the fight for a piece of the $75 million bonus pool begins now.

$18 million will go to the winner of the FedExCup for 2021-22, one of the richest individual prizes in all of professional sports. And that’s not counting what you might win on the way there via the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship the next two weekends. And there’s bonus money just for being here in the first place.

Here’s how it all works.

The schedule and format

The best 125 players in terms of points earned on the PGA TOUR this season are invited to play in the FedEx St. Jude Classic from August 11-14. From there, the top-70 in overall points after this tournament earn an invite to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the St. Jude, but there is no cut at the BMW.

After the BMW, the best 30 players remaining on the points list are off to East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship, which gives scoring handicaps to players based on their performance throughout the season.

At East Lake, players are given bonus strokes based on their points so far. There is no prize for having the lowest raw score at the TOUR Championship; all the prizes are based on the scores after the chart below is added to their finishing total.

1st place -10

2nd place -8

3rd place -7

4th place -6

5th place -5

6-10th place -4

11-15th place -3

16-20th place -2

21-25th place -1

26-30th place Even par

FedExCup points

During the regular season, your standard TOUR event is worth 500 points to the winner, the player that finishes 65th receives four points, and a total of 2,972 points are available to the best 65 players. The five “invitational” events (The Memorial, The Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, etc) earn 550 points for a victory, and add about 8% to the field total. Major winners get 600 for a victory, and then add a bit more than an invitational for a top-20 finish as well.

But the St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship are worth four times a regular TOUR stop, with 2,000 for a win and 16 points for 65th. So even the most mediocre of regular seasons can be fixed with elite finishes the next two weeks.

Here’s the complete FedEx Points chart:

FedEx Cup Points Chart Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events Place FedEx Cup Playoffs The Majors + TPC Invitational Events PGA TOUR Events Cross-field events 1 2000 600 550 500 300 2 1200 330 315 300 165 3 760 210 200 190 105 4 540 150 140 135 80 5 440 120 115 110 65 6 400 110 105 100 60 7 360 100 95 90 55 8 340 94 89 85 50 9 320 88 83 80 45 10 300 82 78 75 40 11 280 77 73 70 37.5 12 260 72 69 65 35 13 240 68 65 60 32.5 14 228 64 62 57 31 15 220 61 59 55 30.5 16 212 59 57 53 30 17 204 57 55 51 29.5 18 196 55 53 49 29 19 188 53 52 47 28.5 20 180 51 51 45 28 21 172 48.73 48.73 43 26.76 22 164 46.47 46.47 41 25.51 23 156 44.2 44.2 39 24.27 24 148 41.93 41.93 37 23.02 25 142 40.23 40.23 35.5 22.09 26 136 38.53 38.53 34 21.16 27 130 36.83 36.83 32.5 20.22 28 124 35.13 35.13 31 19.29 29 118 33.43 33.43 29.5 18.36 30 112 31.73 31.73 28 17.42 31 106 30.03 30.03 26.5 16.49 32 100 28.33 28.33 25 15.56 33 94 26.63 26.63 23.5 14.62 34 88 24.93 24.93 22 13.69 35 84 23.8 23.8 21 13.07 36 80 22.67 22.67 20 12.44 37 76 21.53 21.53 19 11.82 38 72 20.4 20.4 18 11.2 39 68 19.27 19.27 17 10.58 40 64 18.13 18.13 16 9.96 41 60 17 17 15 9.33 42 56 15.87 15.87 14 8.71 43 52 14.73 14.73 13 8.09 44 48 13.6 13.6 12 7.47 45 44 12.47 12.47 11 6.84 46 42 11.9 11.9 10.5 6.53 47 40 11.33 11.33 10 6.22 48 38 10.77 10.77 9.5 5.91 49 36 10.2 10.2 9 5.6 50 34 9.63 9.63 8.5 5.29 51 32 9.07 9.07 8 4.98 52 30 8.5 8.5 7.5 4.67 53 28 7.93 7.93 7 4.36 54 26 7.37 7.37 6.5 4.04 55 24 6.8 6.8 6 3.73 56 23.2 6.57 6.57 5.8 3.61 57 22.4 6.35 6.35 5.6 3.48 58 21.6 6.12 6.12 5.4 3.36 59 20.8 5.89 5.89 5.2 3.24 60 20 5.67 5.67 5 3.11 61 19.2 5.44 5.44 4.8 2.99 62 18.4 5.21 5.21 4.6 2.86 63 17.6 4.99 4.99 4.4 2.74 64 16.8 4.76 4.76 4.2 2.61 65 16 4.53 4.53 4 2.49 66 15.2 4.31 4.31 3.8 2.36 67 14.4 4.08 4.08 3.6 2.24 68 13.6 3.85 3.85 3.4 2.12 69 12.8 3.63 3.63 3.2 1.99 70 12 3.4 3.4 3 1.87 71 11.6 3.29 3.29 2.9 1.8 72 11.2 3.17 3.17 2.8 1.74 73 10.8 3.06 3.06 2.7 1.68 74 10.4 2.95 2.95 2.6 1.62 75 10 2.83 2.83 2.5 1.56 76 9.6 2.72 2.72 2.4 1.49 77 9.2 2.61 2.61 2.3 1.43 78 8.8 2.49 2.49 2.2 1.37 79 8.4 2.38 2.38 2.1 1.31 80 8 2.27 2.27 2 1.24 81 7.6 2.15 2.15 1.9 1.18 82 7.2 2.04 2.04 1.8 1.12 83 6.8 1.93 1.93 1.7 1.06 84 6.4 1.81 1.81 1.6 1 85 6 1.7 1.7 1.5 0.93 86 5.8 87 5.6 88 5.4 89 5.2 90 5 91 4.8 92 4.6 93 4.4 94 4.2 95 4 96 3.8 97 3.6 98 3.4 99 3.2 100 3

It took exactly 323.797 points to reach the top-125 this season, and congrats to No. 125 Rickie Fowler. The points leader this year was unsurprisingly Scottie Scheffler, who ran away with the regular season crown finishing with 3,555.98 points. That’s 1,220 more than Cameron Smith, who ended up in second place.

Prize money

Both the FedEx Championship and BMW Championship offer two of the biggest prize pools all season, with a total of $15 million available based on your score for that weekend. That translates to $2.7 million for a victory, and the chart below uses the TOUR’s standard 18% for a win rule.

Here’s the complete prize money chart for the first two playoff events.

FedEx/BMW Championship Prize Money Total Prize Money $15,000,000 Total Prize Money $15,000,000 1st $2,700,000 2nd $1,635,000 3rd $913,500 4th $735,000 5th $615,000 6th $543,750 7th $506,250 8th $468,750 9th $438,750 10th $408,750 11th $378,750 12th $348,750 13th $318,750 14th $288,750 15th $273,750 16th $258,750 17th $243,750 18th $228,750 19th $213,750 20th $198,750 21st $183,750 22nd $168,750 23rd $156,750 24th $144,750 25th $132,750 26th $120,750 27th $116,250 28th $111,750 29th $107,250 30th $102,750 31st $98,250 32nd $93,750 33rd $89,250 34th $85,500 35th $81,750 36th $78,000 37th $74,250 38th $71,250 39th $68,250 40th $65,250 41st $62,250 42nd $59,250 43rd $56,250 44th $53,250 45th $50,250 46th $47,250 47th $44,250 48th $41,850 49th $39,750 50th $38,550 51st $37,650 52nd $36,750 53rd $36,150 54th $35,550 55th $35,250 56th $34,950 57th $34,650 58th $34,350 59th $34,050 60th $33,750 61st $33,450 62nd $33,150 63rd $32,850 64th $32,550 65th $32,250

FedEx Cup Bonus Money

There is no prize money for having the lowest score at the TOUR Championship. But we think the players will be ok with it, as those that make it to East Lake are guaranteed at least $500,000 just for being in the top 30 to end the season. The winner takes home $18 million in total compensation ($17 million in cash, $1 million to their TOUR pension), and it’s entirely based on your net score after the adjusted scores are added. No pressure during that putt on the 18th green on Sunday guys, it’s merely millions of dollars on the line.

Here’s how much players receive for their finishes in the FedEx Cup throughout the season, and notice the difference between the top-30 and the rest of the field. The deferred compensation is money added to a players account in the TOUR’s pension plan, which is one of the most generous in American pro sports.