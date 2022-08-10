Who won last year’s FedEx Cup Championship?

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be held at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee starting on Thursday, August 11. This tournament begins the FedEx Cup Playoffs as we look to crown the 2022 FedEx Cup Champion. Last year’s winner was Patrick Cantlay, who won his title after finishing the regular season in third place.

This year Cantlay is looking to do something that nobody has achieved, as since the arrival of the FedEx Cup in 2007, no golfer has won it in back-to-back years. Cantlay enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship with +1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the first event of this season’s Playoffs.

Rory McIlroy has the best odds to win the St. Jude, as he’s the installed at +900 to win his third FedEx Cup title. The Northern Irishman was also the victor in 2016 and 2019. Four other superstars are installed at +1400 odds with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas all on the same price on the odds board.

You can watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the Golf Channel Thursday and Friday, with the Golf Channel and NBC taking over for the last two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. A total of $15 million is on offer, as the field of 121 players will be reduced to the top 70 on season-long FedEx Points advancing to next week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware.