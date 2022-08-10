Bucs WR Russell Gage leaves training camp practice due to leg injury

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was forced to leave training camp on Wednesday due to a leg injury. Gage pulled running a route and then walked off the field with trainers, but had a noticeable limp. It is likely a hamstring injury, but we’ll need to learn more.

Russell Gage just pulled up on a route and is grabbing his leg. Might be a hamstring — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 10, 2022

Gage was brought over as a free agent this offseason after playing with the Falcons for his first four seasons. The team also added his ex-teammate and future Hall-of-Famer Julio Jones recently. The two stars of the receiving group, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are also dealing with injuries. Godwin is returning from an ACL tear, while Evans tweaked his hamstring in practice.

We’ll need to see if Gage has a significant injury or not, but it hasn’t been the best camp for the Buccaneers in terms of injuries. They lost their starting center, Ryan Jensen, for the season and the wide receivers can’t seem to stay healthy. But, there is still time for all of the receivers to be able to play in Week 1.