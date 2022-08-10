Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions LIVE.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 121 players
Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 11
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Course
Course: TPC Southwind
Yardage: 7,238
Par: 70
Greens: Bermuda
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
Opportunities Gained
Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Past Winners
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
2021: Abraham Ancer -16
2020: Justin Thomas -13
2019: Brooks Koepka -16
St. Jude Classic
2018: Dustin Johnson -19
2017: Daniel Berger -10
2016: Daniel Berger -13
2015: Fabian Gomez -13
2014: Ben Crane -10
2013: Harris English -12
2012: Dustin Johnson -9
2011: Harrison Frazar -13
2010: Lee Westwood -10
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: DraftKings Picks
Final DraftKings Ownership Projections & Pivots
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $10,800
High-End Value
Will Zalatoris $9,500
Viktor Hovland $9,000
Second-Level Values
Sungjae Im $8,500
Billy Horschel $8,200
Tom Kim $8,000
Mid-Level Values
Russell Henley $7,800
Brendan Steele $7,000
Scrub Values
Trey Mullinax $6,500
Kurt Kitayama $6,400
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
