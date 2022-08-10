Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments while taking viewer questions LIVE.

2022 St. Jude — Picks & Preview

2022 St. Jude — DraftKings Strategy | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Fantasy Football — Week 1

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 121 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, August 11

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Course

Course: TPC Southwind

Yardage: 7,238

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Past Winners

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2021: Abraham Ancer -16

2020: Justin Thomas -13

2019: Brooks Koepka -16

St. Jude Classic

2018: Dustin Johnson -19

2017: Daniel Berger -10

2016: Daniel Berger -13

2015: Fabian Gomez -13

2014: Ben Crane -10

2013: Harris English -12

2012: Dustin Johnson -9

2011: Harrison Frazar -13

2010: Lee Westwood -10

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $10,800

High-End Value

Will Zalatoris $9,500

Viktor Hovland $9,000

Second-Level Values

Sungjae Im $8,500

Billy Horschel $8,200

Tom Kim $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Russell Henley $7,800

Brendan Steele $7,000

Scrub Values

Trey Mullinax $6,500

Kurt Kitayama $6,400

